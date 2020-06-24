Body-worn cameras are a hot topic these days as law enforcement agencies find themselves in the national spotlight. Protests have raged for weeks in response to several controversial deaths at the hands of police, and the methods, policies and attitudes of police departments and officers are facing some of their greatest challenges.
Fortunately, protests in Yakima and the surrounding area have been peaceful. But that isn’t stopping the Yakima Police Department from raising the subject of body cameras for its patrol officers – a practice with which the department briefly experimented four years ago.
The topic is before us today largely because of public concerns after the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, who died after an officer subduing him knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes. A bystander shot video of his struggle. Protests ensued there, before spreading across the nation and world.
“We’re getting a lot of information from the community,” Mayor Patricia Byers told the Herald-Republic recently. “We’ve gotten a lot of letters and phone calls. There are people who have concerns and there are people who think our police department is doing a great job.”
Yakima officers have video cameras in their squad cars and wear microphones to record contacts with the public, and while that’s helpful, body cams would be a clear improvement. And under better financial circumstances, the time would be now to get the ball rolling on placing body cams on every Yakima patrol officer. While not a police panacea, body cams offer more positives than negatives and can be an extremely valuable tool in the investigative process, thus increasing transparency between law enforcement and the public. And as many body-cam studies have indicated over the years, body cams will improve transparency if a police department cares about transparency.
However, like most of us, the city is facing a financial crunch related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and any list of new budget items for 2021 and beyond is likely to be short.
But that should not halt the discussion. There’s lots to talk about, whether the policy is implemented in 2021 or sometime later, such as:
• Creative funding. Money might be tight, and body cameras require maintenance, data storage and someone to review the video. But the Department of Justice offers millions of dollars each year in grants for police agencies that want to adopt a body-cam program or keep theirs going. It’s worth a look.
• YPD-specific policies. Washington law calls for each agency to develop written policies for its body-cam program, including when to activate and deactivate cameras, how to respond to people who don’t want to be on camera, how to inform the public that they’re being taped, training requirements, data security and more. If we’re serious about body cams – and we should be – why not get started with policies?
• Privacy issues. Much of this was covered by the Legislature in 2016 (the year Yakima tested its body cams) and 2018, and fears of invasive public records requests have been addressed. Recordings are largely exempt from public disclosure if they threaten to violate a person’s rights or privacy, but someone directly involved in a taped incident can obtain recordings, as can their attorney. The interior of someone’s home, medical facilities and counseling offices are exempt, as are recordings of minors or deceased people and when a recording reveals the identity of a witness or victim. Intimate images including sexual activity and nudity are off-limits.
There have been many body-cam studies issued over the past few years, with conclusions as varied as the communities and agencies under study. The consensus is that officers and those with whom they contact tend to be better-behaved when the camera’s rolling. In one rather large study from Las Vegas, officers with cameras were involved in far fewer use-of-force incidents and sustained fewer complaints of misconduct – and the savings from having to process fewer complaints and investigate fewer officers more than paid for the expense of wearing the cameras.
We’re not Vegas, of course. But we are a city that is no stranger to violence and controversy, and there are well-documented times in which body-cam footage would have helped tell the story more completely.
Look to the January 2014 incident in which a Yakima police officer shot and killed a man in the early hours at an East Nob Hill Boulevard car wash. The officer’s dashboard camera did not show the incident. The shooting was ruled justified, as the man in the car was holding an Airsoft pellet gun that resembled a pistol. Body-camera footage certainly would have been helpful in telling more of the story.
Returning to 2020, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has said that body cams are valuable but that the overall cost needs to be weighed against the need. “We have had zero complaints on officers and use of force since I have been here,” said Murray, on the job since May 2019.
And body cams would be a valuable accessory if we want to keep it that way. Let’s get serious about cop body cams and start planning to make it happen soon.
