A year ago, weeks after the sudden and surprising closure of Astria Regional Medical Center, troubling reports emerged about the hospital’s parent organization, Astria Health, the parent company’s path to bankruptcy, and the events that led up to where Yakima stands today — a one-hospital town.
Those reports included tales of health care providers futilely searching for answers about their jobs, surgery patients who were faced with sudden cancellations, and a steady decrease in services in the Yakima area beyond Regional despite assurances otherwise. They reflected the concern of employees and other stakeholders over a lack of transparency from Astria Health officials throughout the process.
Often those stories were told by employees who asked for anonymity because they feared retribution. Often those stories were told without comment from Astria Health headquarters despite repeated requests.
The Sunnyside-based nonprofit had built a reputation for working behind closed doors.
Today, things are clearly looking up for Astria Health, at least financially. With the help of a substantial loan from another health provider, Astria is emerging from bankruptcy substantially smaller than when it entered in May 2019 but with its local ownership intact.
In January, we learned about the loan from Tacoma-based MultiCare Health System, which meant Astria could pay off its major creditor. More recently, the Herald-Republic published several stories focused on Astria as we began a concentrated series of stories called Health Care Access in the Yakima Valley. Good things are happening with Astria Health, and we’re happy to share that news with our readers.
However, a disturbing lack of transparency shows no signs of abatement. Astria Health continues to hinder its own participation in the Valley’s health care conversation by staying behind closed doors.
Make no mistake: We believe that Astria’s success is vital to our community, especially in the Lower Yakima Valley, where Astria now concentrates its services with hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish, underpinned by a network of clinics. We are clearly a healthier county with a healthier Astria, and we are cheering for its comeback. Ours is a largely rural area that is traditionally underserved by health care providers, which has been made worse by Astria’s struggles.
But Astria Health continues to be its own worst enemy. In a time when more candor would clearly help build public trust, leadership seems fine with watching it continue to slowly erode.
Six weeks ago, after the MultiCare loan was revealed, our editorial board called for substantially more transparency from Astria Health officials, noting that there was at least some cause for optimism.
“Astria has substantially changed its management structure by severing ties with the company that had provided much of its executive leadership,” we wrote. “Many of those leaders were, to put it mildly, often less than open when questions about Astria’s finances, organization or plans were put to them. Leaders will now be hired by Astria Health directly. We encourage them to embrace transparency and tell us the truth. …
“Now would be a good time for Astria to rebuild trust in a community that has witnessed great losses in health care services over the past few years.”
A new set of leaders at Astria Health has a golden opportunity to rethink its reticence. Brian Gibbons, CEO of Astria Sunnyside Hospital, now serves a dual role as the new Astria Health CEO. Maxwell Owens, previously Astria Health’s senior vice president of finance, is the new chief financial officer. There are other substantial changes at or near the top.
Unfortunately, Astria Health did not make Gibbons or Owens available for interviews for the Herald-Republic’s two-day series focusing on Astria and chose not to answer several questions about organizational leadership.
For what purpose? How does Astria Health believe that such responses will help it regain the trust of a rightly cynical public that has witnessed a string of broken promises and closed health care facilities?
Talk to us, Astria Health. Talk to your patients, to your community. Valley residents are on your side, and they want to trust you. Give them a reason.
Your health is our health.