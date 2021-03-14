It might seem insensitive somehow to look back at what the pandemic has wrought across the Yakima Valley in the past year and suggest we count our blessings.
We’re not trying to come across as heartless or unsympathetic. It’s a fact: Those silver linings are there — lots of them.
But while remembering the good, we also acknowledge the bad. As of March 11, Yakima County had seen 385 recorded deaths from COVID-19 out of 28,201 total cases. Twice our county experienced severe spikes in infection rates, in early summer and in late fall. At one point, Yakima County’s rate of positive tests ranked among the worst in the country.
Efforts to reduce exposure and infection have left scores of family, friends and neighbors out of work, countless businesses threatened or closed, and our education system badly hurting.
It’s safe to say that we’re not done, either; more will get sick and some will die.
But as we mark one year since the first recorded COVID-19 infections in Yakima County, it’s worth noting the ups along with the downs. As we remember the sick, dying and dead, we believe our successes are still worthy of celebration.
Fixing ugly infection rates: Those two spikes in infection? They got knocked down, thanks largely to the faithfulness and diligence of the community. For the most part, we did what needed to be done: We wore masks, kept our distance, avoided large gatherings and washed our hands. Boring and frustrating, yes — but effective.
Overcoming mask reluctance: In August, Gov. Jay Inslee singled out Yakima County as an example of positive community action, noting that masks were the only logical explanation for the serious drop in positive tests. The county’s mask-up campaign saw mask-wearing rates climb from an abysmal 35% in late May to 65% in June and reach 95% by mid-July.
Support for those in need: Amid the great unknown a year ago when we had no idea how bad this would get — but sensing that it was not good — we began to reach out. We knocked on the doors of our elderly neighbors. We began to sew masks for health care workers and others. We got take-out and bought gift cards from struggling restaurants.
In short, we paid attention. We cared.
Health care heroes: From the shadow of Astria Regional hospital’s sudden closure last January, many doctors, nurses and other health care professionals left retirement behind and went back to work to help their ailing community as the pandemic grew more relentless. For health professionals still on the job, they cared for patients despite COVID-19’s threat. Curbside service for testing and other health care purposes became a thing. Telehealth became more common.
Now, those same creative juices are at work in finding effective ways to get vaccinations into the arms of 250,000-plus county residents; a process that admittedly struggled at the outset not just here but statewide but is steadily gaining momentum.
Virtual support: Up and down the Valley, nonprofits, charities and other such entities that depend on one-time fundraiser gatherings to meet their budgets were forced to cancel. What often followed were virtual fundraisers — held via Zoom or other such platforms — and other creative adjustments in which a generous and caring community came through.
Heritage University’s Bounty of the Valley scholarship dinner became a television event and was livestreamed on the Toppenish college’s website. Able to reach a wider audience, it raised more than $800,000. Yakima Valley Museum’s Red into Black virtual dinner party raised $230,000 in October, well over its goal. And the Rotary Club’s Operation Harvest annual food drive, also in October, gathered almost 72,000 pounds of nonperishable goods — more than twice the amount it had ever collected.
Space considerations prohibit this list from growing longer, but suffice it to say our community has many reasons to be proud. We have endured great suffering and loss, yet we have learned about ourselves and our capabilities. For those who have lost loved ones, we grieve with you. For the thousands who have recovered from COVID-19 and for those unscathed, we rejoice.
And we continue to learn.