The Yakima Valley loves its high school sports, and why not? Communities large and small often live and die with their local teams and athletes, and the Valley has produced some notable squads and highly accomplished and decorated individuals over the decades.
The 2019-20 school year once again gave us all the entertainment and adrenaline that we could have asked for – despite the entire spring sports schedule getting wiped out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also falling victim to the coronavirus was the annual luncheon in June that celebrates the Yakima Valley Sports Awards winners. But while the luncheon was canceled, the awards themselves were not, and the winners of the 18th annual version of these honors are worthy indeed, having accomplished individual and team state championships in one fell swoop.
We salute prep athletes of the year Leah Holmgren and Haiden Drury – all the while crossing our fingers that college sports will resume in the fall, giving us the chance to follow the further athletic exploits of these recent high school graduates.
Holmgren was honored for winning the Class 2A individual title at last fall’s state cross country meet and leading the Ellensburg girls to the school’s first team title of either gender. She also set school records in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs as a junior and plans to compete for the University of Idaho cross country team in the fall. Her cross country state-winning time was 38 seconds faster than the previous year, when she finished third.
Drury captured his third straight Class 2A individual wrestling title and helped a dominant Toppenish squad win the state championship for the fourth time in the past five years. He’s off to Fresno State after compiling a 168-8 record in high school. He also was a four-time state qualifier in cross country. Outside of the high school sports world, Drury has won two Greco-Roman national titles and took a silver medal at the 2019 Junior Pan American Games in Guatemala. He’s the 11-state West Region winner of the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for prep wrestlers.
Drury’s coach, Johnny Cerna, has his own success story. He was in a coma for a month last summer and has undergone extensive rehabilitation after a mysterious illness. Toppenish dominated at state despite those health setbacks, and Cerna was named Jack Cleveland Coach of the Year.
The Holmgren-led Ellensburg girls cross country team, coached by Jeff Hashimoto and dominant all season, was Team of the Year.
Again, we extend congratulations to the overall winners as well as the honorees for each fall and winter sport. Fingers crossed that next June will find the Valley in a much better place health-wise -- and the high school honorees and community members gathered once again at the Yakima Convention Center for an awards luncheon.
We also thank the Yakima Valley Sports Commission and Les Schwab Tires for sponsoring the awards.
FALL SPORTS HONOREES
Boys cross country, Jonas Price, Eisenhower; girls cross country, Leah Holmgren, Ellensburg; football, Mike Rivera, Sunnyside; girls soccer, Isabelle Moultray, Selah; girls swimming, Addie Mitchell, Eisenhower; volleyball, Mary Teske, West Valley; team:, Ellensburg girls cross country; coach, Jeff Hashimoto, Ellensburg cross country.
WINTER SPORTS HONOREES
Boys wrestling, Haiden Drury, Toppenish; girls wrestling, Isabella Morales, Toppenish; boys swimming, Coleman Wright, Prosser; girls bowling, Lani Makalii, West Valley; boys basketball, Noah Pepper, Selah; girls basketball, Kameran Rodriguez, Sunnyside; team, Toppenish wrestling; coach, Johnny Cerna, Toppenish wrestling.
Finalists and winners were selected by the Yakima Herald-Republic Sports Department and the Monday Morning Quarterbacks Club.