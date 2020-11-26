Are you thankful today? For anything?
We hope so. Scattered across the black clouds of the stubborn novel coronavirus pandemic, silver linings have found their way into many lives — such things as the ability to work from home, spending more time with immediate family members, and setting new priorities for how precious time is spent.
These ideas in no way trivialize those black clouds. As of early this week, COVID-19 had killed more than 250 Yakima County residents. Nearly all who died had underlying health conditions — but they are gone before their time nonetheless, never again to enjoy a holiday gathering with family and friends.
More than 14,000 of us in the county have been infected, and many have spent time in the hospital. The vast majority of those infected have recovered, but many will have lingering health issues related to this most vicious of viruses.
Nearly 150,000 across the state have been infected; more than 2,600 have died. As this holiday season commences, we are in the midst of an upturn in infections — along with statewide restrictions in hopes that sick Washingtonians do not swamp our medical personnel and hospitals.
So far, that hasn’t happened. And for that, we give a cautionary thanks, as hospitals are admitting more and more patients and are beginning to express concerns for the future.
In the same silver-lining spirit, we can turn our focus to positive things that can bring light into our lives in this, the great pandemic of 2020 (and, let’s face it, 2021).
We can be thankful for the plethora of distractions easily at hand in the Yakima Valley’s great outdoors. The beauty and tranquility of the Yakima Canyon is still there; likewise the fall colors and majesty of the foothills and Cascade Range to the west. To our knowledge, there are no restrictions on packing a picnic lunch and taking a drive.
Many other activities-as-blessings have been chronicled in the Herald-Republic in recent weeks, including sports reporter Scott Spruill’s months-long walking tour of the many streets and byways of Yakima. Nor is there a shortage of indoor activities offering moments of escape and stress reduction, many of those shared Nov. 12 in the Herald-Republic’s SCENE section — books you won’t want to put down, season upon season of binge-worthy TV series, music that gives hope.
Even rest. Does your pandemic-related schedule allow you to enjoy the occasional nap? If so, give thanks.
But most of all, it’s always a good time to give thanks — and show gratitude when appropriate — to the folks on the front lines: those in the medical profession; first responders and those in emergency services such as law enforcement and fire protection; those who help care for seniors; those who teach; those who harvest, pack and prepare the food we eat; those who ring up our groceries at the supermarket or find the right plumbing fixture at the local hardware store; those who work with the disabled. The list goes on; more than 60% of those employed in Yakima County were considered essential workers when pandemic-related restrictions began months ago.
If you are an essential worker and haven’t heard it recently — or not at all — we’re thankful for you. If you, the reader, haven’t told one of these people that you appreciate what they do for you and others, there’s never a bad time to do so.
While you’re at it, do what you can to support local businesses and workers that have closed or stay open with many restrictions. And let Gov. Jay Inslee know that they need adequate financial support from the state. Those businesses and their employees will thank you.
Give thanks also for the vast majority of Valley residents who, despite the inconvenience and discomfort, display the care and courtesy of adhering to health and safety precautions so that you and others stand a better chance of avoiding infection.
Thank you, readers, for wearing that mask, for washing your hands, for keeping your distance, for limiting your trips to the store. We know you don’t like it; we know you wish the virus would play itself out; we know you’re itching for a bona fide vaccine — the sooner, the better.
We know you’re itching to give Grandma or that neighbor or that amazing woman at church who makes the best pumpkin bread the biggest hug ever when this is all over.
Not yet. Hang in there. Be thankful that progress is being made on the vaccine front.
Finally, be optimistically thankful that there’s every chance the holiday season of 2021 will look more like those of the past — that Thanksgiving and Christmas 2020 is a one-off. And be thankful for the countless number of people who are working to make sure you, your friends and your family members will still be here when next year’s holiday season rolls around.
Happy Thanksgiving.