The Yakima River Canyon is the most beautiful place on Earth.
Maybe I’m biased, but I believe Central Washington is a uniquely gorgeous and bountiful place. I’m lucky to work here as a partner in a small business that helps visitors from near and far enjoy some of the best fishing, hunting and scenery in the world.
And I’m lucky that I work where I play. I take my kids hunting, backpacking and hiking all over Central Washington, hoping to instill in them a sense of self-reliance, the skills of outdoorsmanship and an appreciation for their home. Plus, it’s fun.
Across Central Washington, we’re deeply connected to the land and water. It’s the source of our livelihoods — whether through tourism and outdoor recreation, or through forestry or agriculture like my friends up- and downriver — and it’s our source of life. That’s why I’ve spoken out over the years, and even traveled to Washington, D.C., to talk to Congress in support of a federal program called the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
The Yakima River Canyon is open for businesses like mine, and for families like mine, because of the LWCF, which has supported public access to public lands for its 55 years of existence through projects like boat launches, picnic areas, trailheads and more. And that public access drives a powerful, $26.2 billion outdoor recreation economy, supporting more than 201,000 jobs in Washington — including 7,000 jobs in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
Now the U.S. Senate has approved funding the program permanently as part of a bill called the Great American Outdoors Act. It passed 73-25, with broad support from Republicans and Democrats, because a program like this is a great deal for everybody — especially when you consider the fact that LWCF doesn’t use any tax dollars to do its work.
LWCF is funded by offshore drilling receipts, with the simple design that the exploitation of one publicly owned resource, oil, should be offset with the enhancement of another, our shared public lands. And its grants to state and local jurisdictions — totaling well over $4 billion over the years — mean that park districts, local nonprofits and city and county governments have a source of funding to help them meet the needs of their communities. The Yakima Greenway and many points along it is just one example of LWCF money being put to great local use.
LWCF funding has also been crucial for protecting the Yakima’s headwaters within Wenatchee National Forest. And of course, by protecting the headwaters, we’re also protecting habitat for mule deer, elk, salmon, steelhead and bull trout — as well as ensuring these areas will stay open for hunting and fishing. Permanently funding the program will protect that access for our kids, their kids and many more to come.
The House of Representatives votes on the Great American Outdoors Act this summer. Most of Washington state’s representatives are already on the record in support of the bill. I hope they’ll ultimately all get on board.