Just eight years ago, Washington state led the nation in working to improve access to justice for the average American by creating a new category of licensed legal professionals — the limited licensed legal technician. LLLTs were modeled after similar successful human resource additions in the health care profession to provide limited legal services in a discrete area of law at a lower cost. The overriding goal of the LLLT program was to increase the public’s access to affordable legal services.
To obtain their license, LLLTs had to undergo a robust training program: complete 45 credit hours in an enhanced paralegal curriculum at a community college followed by 15 credit hours of family law training taught through the University of Washington and Gonzaga law schools, acquire 3,000 hours of experience working under a lawyer’s supervision, and pass three bar exam-like tests administered by the Washington State Bar Association.
The need for nontraditional, less expensive options for legal help has been around for far too long. The state State Supreme Court’s 2003 Civil Legal Needs Study confirmed that almost 80 percent of low income and nearly 50 percent of moderate-income Washingtonians cannot access or afford any type of legal service.
Given these facts, it was a stunning development when the Washington State Supreme Court announced in a seven-sentence letter that it was ending Washington’s LLLT program. The court’s purported rationale for eliminating LLLTs was the cost of running the program, even though that cost fell exclusively on lawyers — not taxpayers. Regrettably, the Supreme Court took this action without holding a single public hearing, thereby depriving the public and other stakeholders (including LLLTs themselves) from the opportunity to comment or be heard. To their credit, the current and former chief justices of the state Supreme Court opposed dismantling the LLLT program.
To understand the potential motivations behind eliminating the LLLT program, one needs to remember that lawyers enjoy the unique privilege of being the only self-regulated profession in the United States. To that end, lawyers are responsible for establishing market protections by defining both what constitutes the “practice of law” as well as by setting the rules about who can practice law and how. Given this system of self-regulation, people must demand transparency from our Supreme Court and WSBA to assure the public that they are regulating with the public’s best interests in mind.
At a time when our nation is facing crisis upon crisis, Americans now more than ever need access to affordable legal services. Make no mistake, legal rights do not self-activate without the assistance of a trained legal professional. A lack of affordable legal help precludes many Americans from benefiting from the very laws that were passed to protect them. Ending a program that is aimed at ensuring legal rights mean more than words on paper without public debate, or alternative options, is unacceptable.
People of Washington: Demand accountability from the Supreme Court and the WSBA. Demand a detailed explanation of why the LLLT program was eliminated without public discourse. Demand what the alternative is as the availability of cost-effective legal services has now been shrunk. Broad-based access to affordable legal services should not be quietly dismantled. The stakes for the people of Washington are simply too high, and too important, for the elimination of the LLLT program to be ignored.