The news around health care has not been positive lately, and we’re not immune to the effects in Yakima County. Amid the global health emergency of the coronavirus, our own country is taking steps to weaken our health care safety net.
The Supreme Court has upheld the Trump administration’s Public Charge rule, set to take effect on Feb. 24. It will penalize legal immigrants if they or their family members use certain public benefits — including Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers — even though they are legally entitled to those benefits. Using such benefits will be counted against them if they apply for a green card or permanent status.
Just last week, a patient in Sunnyside turned down help from the Maternity Support Services program even though pregnancy is an exemption when total benefits are calculated under the Public Charge rule. That means this woman won’t get screened for pregnancy risk factors and will forgo childbirth and parenting classes, possibly raising the cost of her care on an already expensive health care system.
When the Public Charge rule was first proposed, some patients canceled their appointments out of fear that their ability to stay in the U.S would be jeopardized. Though unfounded, fear is preventing some parents from getting their U.S. citizen children immunized.
Punishing legal immigrants for seeking relief from an injury or illness is especially dangerous when major outbreaks of diseases like the coronavirus, and locally a serious Hepatitis B outbreak, can put whole communities at risk.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services and other community health centers remain committed to providing care for anyone in our community who needs it, regardless of their insurance coverage or ability to pay. Unfortunately, that message can’t always overcome fear and mistrust.
And the threat of losing access to health care extends beyond immigrants. Over the past three years, the federal government has taken several steps that negatively impact Medicaid and other low-income patients. This includes undermining the Affordable Care Act and introducing state-level “block grants” for Medicaid that put hard caps on funding for patients. This ultimately has the effect of giving states reduced resources to serve their most vulnerable patients, resulting in fewer people being able to access health care when they need it most. Gov. Jay Inslee has wisely responded with a “hard pass” on Medicaid block grants.
Amid these ongoing federal threats, Washington state can strengthen its efforts to protect our health care safety net. This legislative session, the Legislature must maintain current Medicaid benefits, including dental and pharmacy services, and support essential social support services such as food, housing and employment.
Day in and day out, I see what access to affordable health care means to people in Yakima. Let’s make sure we preserve the health care safety net to protect our most vulnerable residents and create a healthy community for us all.