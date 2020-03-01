We just learned that Washington state will take in $2.4 billion more in taxes than was predicted. Should we spend it, save it or give it back? I disagree with my friends across the aisle, who want to spend it all. I think we should save some and give the rest back.
Let’s lower taxes on Washington’s families and businesses, many of which are not sharing in the Seattle economic boom. Let’s also pay down debt and grow the rainy day fund for when times are not as good.
Over the past 10 years, the state’s biennial budget has nearly doubled to more than $50 billion. Now there’s $2.4 billion more. Our state may be flush with cash, but many Washington families are not.
Our first priority should be $30 car tabs. When the people speak, the Legislature should listen. We should immediately use the extra money coming into our state to reduce tabs to $30 a year and to refund all of the car tab overpayments that have been made this year.
Last week, I joined my House Republican colleagues and co-sponsored House Bill 2946, which will provide $1 billion in tax relief. The bill permanently lowers car tabs to $30 and eliminates sales tax on prepared food sold at grocery stores, feminine hygiene products, breast pumps and diapers.
Our next priority should be to offset the property tax increases most of us are facing because of the Legislature’s failure to properly fund education. No long-winded explanation can offset the fact that property owners will have to spend hundreds of dollars more in taxes this year because the plan to pay for schools didn’t work. On the very day I write this, my office has received several calls from constituents asking why their property taxes have skyrocketed.
Property taxes jumped again this year because the Legislature changed things in a way that hurts taxpayers, especially property owners on fixed incomes. Earlier this year, I co-sponsored House Bill 2222 to cap property tax rates beginning in 2021 and stop the continual increases.
Our final priority should be to put more money into the state’s rainy day fund. If we’re ever not bringing in as much cash as we are now, we’ll be glad we saved.
I will fight to pass House Bill 2222 and House Bill 2946 and accomplish all of these priorities. At this time of record revenue, it’s time to give a big chunk back to the taxpayers.