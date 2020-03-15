We face the unprecedented and real specter of the extinction of several of our iconic Northwest native species: salmon, steelhead and orcas. The problem is multifaceted. It includes issues as varied as harvest regulations, abnormal predation, gill nets, climate change and dams. Human activity is the common denominator.
Human leadership and cooperation are the keys to finding a solution.
At age 74, I have had the privilege of fishing across the United States. Experiencing the outdoors reinforces the interconnectedness of natural systems. The sun and the water, the fish and the game — each element tied to the other, all working together to create the habitats for our native species.
That’s how we should be thinking of our future, especially as it concerns four lower Snake River dams. How do we all work together to make our incredible Northwest as strong as possible?
The Corps of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and Bonneville Power Administration recently released a draft environmental impact statement on various approaches to the dams. They found that breaching the dams would have the biggest impact on salmon and steelhead populations — which have been historically low. The DEIS, however, recommended spilling more water over the dams so as not to disrupt the status quo in for agriculture.
But the status quo is not working to save salmon, and we’ve paid $17 billion over the past 20 years to achieve that failure.
To be sure, a number of factors contribute to salmon and steelhead populations, including ocean health. But the fact is that these icons cannot survive without being able to reproduce in their native habitat.
We can restore that habitat and take care of our communities’ needs as well.
This might be the most important sentence in the report’s summary: “This EIS is not expected to end the regional debate on the future of the four lower Snake River dams.”
That’s how it should be. We don’t have to be limited by a report that was never designed to help the people of our region envision a comprehensive solution to the Snake River. We need to work together to create one.
It’s clear that’s what people want. During Gov. Jay Inslee’s recent Lower Snake River Dams Stakeholder Process, citizens expressed huge appetite for getting beyond the debates that have bogged down progress on the river for several decades. At three town halls across the state, hundreds of people on both sides of the issue said essentially that same thing.
What we need is leadership that will help us come together to not simply solve our own problems, but solve each other’s. If we consider a future without those four dams, then we need to consider how we guarantee farmers can irrigate and get their products to market or how Bonneville Power Administration continues to provide the affordable, reliable, clean power our families have depended on since before World War II.
That’s what we all need. Wheat growers. Tribes. Commercial fishers. River guides.
I would like to see the dams removed. I believe it is the best way to ensure survival of our native species and provide for a future that includes the return of robust populations. But we must come together to create a solution that works for all — one that includes our power needs, our communities, and the salmon that all people who call this region home rely on.
Each of us contributing to make the strongest Northwest possible.