I was in Washington, D.C., the first week of March as concerns were ramping up on impacts of COVID-19. Events like this highlight the critical importance of biomedical research and public health systems in addressing crises from opioids to infectious disease pandemics.
The National Institutes of Health invests more than $30 billion in taxpayer dollars per year to achieve its mission to enhance health and reduce illness and disability. Work conducted by NIH scientists and research universities includes fundamental discoveries of how viruses infect humans and spread across communities. Applied research leads to new devices and treatments, as well as approaches that prevent or delay disease. Washington state is an active participant, receiving over $1 billion of NIH funds annually to advance science, stimulate economic growth and create jobs.
We are seeing the dividends from investments made in biomedical research. The ability to isolate and sequence new viruses and design assays to diagnosis and track progression now takes weeks rather than years. Individual countries have manufactured and distributed kits with varying efficiency, serving as a reminder of the importance of maintaining health care infrastructure staffed with well-trained professionals.
We are likely going to see one of the quickest timelines for developing a vaccine that will protect people from COVID-19. Testing for safety and effectiveness requires significant time using animal models before testing in humans. The development of vaccines provides later stage protection from novel viruses while we rely on containment and mitigation strategies for early responses.
The containment phase is over, and efforts to reduce the rate at which the virus is spreading are now front and center. There are things we can all do as individuals and organizations. The primary aim of these efforts is to reduce peak number of cases so that people who are severely ill and require prolonged hospitalization and intensive medical treatment does not exceed the maximum capacity of doctor’s offices, local hospitals and overall health care systems.
Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences has taken significant steps to protect students and employees while helping slow community transmission. Thorough and frequent washing of hands with soap and water, coughing into a tissue rather than one’s hands or open air, and avoiding touching eyes and face reduce risks to yourself and others. We have also reminded students and employees to stay home if they are feeling sick. COVID-19 recommendations include calling the physician’s office first rather than going directly there or to the emergency room.
Our university carefully considered options when there was an upsurge in cases in Washington. We decided to move part of our curriculum to online delivery, avoiding the concentration of a large number of students in classrooms or laboratories. The Yakima Health District and state and federal agencies have helped us navigate the challenging situation. We will modify our efforts as needed, guided by science and data.
I am encouraged by past and current efforts of scientists, public health experts, and health care providers who are on the front lines. There has been solid bipartisan support for robust and reliable NIH funding over the past several years. My meetings with Reps. Dan Newhouse and Cathy McMorris Rodgers and Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell have been positive, with all of them having an in-depth understanding of the importance of NIH and basic and clinical research.
We are seeing people step up and contribute as we modify our curriculum and prepare to graduate the next group of physicians who will be entering the health care system. While there is some anxiety around the unknowns of COVID-19, we also have excellent resources and approaches that will help reduce the impact of the disease.