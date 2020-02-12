After further review, the ruling on the field is overturned. The new video-digital scoreboard at Zaepfel Stadium has the city of Yakima’s approval.
Construction is expected to take place this summer on the 605-square-foot scoreboard at the west end of the stadium, which sits on the Eisenhower High School campus and is the host venue for Ike and Davis football and soccer games, track and field meets and marching band competitions.
While the new scoreboard and its bells and whistles — such as video replay and close-ups of the action — is sure to make Zaepfel more fun to visit for local fans, it also increases the chances of the stadium playing host to additional events such as regional football playoff matchups, for instance, or more marching band gatherings. This, in turn, is likely to fill more area hotel rooms, seat more people in local restaurants, and generate more trips to Yakima’s gas stations and grocery stores.
The city threw the flag on the project in November when planners denied a zoning variance. Concerns focused on the size and height of the scoreboard (35 feet high) and its location of prominence less than 200 yards from the busy intersection of Tieton Drive and South 40th Avenue, in the heart of a mixed neighborhood of residential and light commercial. City zoning required a variance for a new scoreboard larger than 50 square feet.
Because the scoreboard — much larger than the current model, which covers 35 square feet and has been in use since 1969 — will face east, city planners worried about its potential impact on drivers and on neighborhood residents. Those concerns are valid, but it should be noted that notices regarding the proposed zoning variance were in place at the high-traffic intersection for months and that overwhelming support was demonstrated during an October public hearing at City Hall, with nobody speaking against the project.
The Yakima School District appealed the denial and provided enough additional information to sway the city planners. The permit was granted Feb. 7, and the district withdrew its appeal.
Similar scoreboards are in place at Yakima County Stadium, Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma — home to the Class 4A, 3A and 2A state track and field championships — and at the new athletic complex at Quincy High School. Yakima County Stadium’s scoreboard is larger than the one to be built at Zaepfel.
Of all the bells and whistles offered by the new scoreboard, one of the brightest and loudest is its financing. No Yakima School District funding will be used. Instead, it will be financed via a corporate relationship with Gesa Credit Union.
If all goes well, visitors to Zaepfel will soon be craning their necks toward the new giant scoreboard, catching video replays of wide receivers’ acrobatic catches, perfect headers into the corner of the net, and 100-meter dash photo finishes.
And don’t forget those marching bands. Let’s see that 180-degree spin from the tuba section once again — this time in slow motion.