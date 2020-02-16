William O. Douglas, the longest-serving United States Supreme Court justice in history and Yakima’s most notable resident ever, is the namesake for numerous awards and honors across the country, including many here in Washington.
Yakima, where Douglas grew up and attended school, is home to the William O. Douglas Federal Building as well as a statue of the jurist at Davis High School, where he was valedictorian when the school was known as Yakima High School. The William O. Douglas Heritage Trail begins in Yakima before winding its way into the William O. Douglas Wilderness to the west.
In Ellensburg, Central Washington University’s honors college carries his name. At his alma mater, Whitman College in Walla Walla, a lecture series and a residence hall are named for him.
The state ACLU chapter gives an annual award in his name, as does the state criminal defense lawyers association. …
You get the picture. It’s a lot of recognition and hoopla, even for one of the Northwest’s favorite sons.
Give credit, then, to the Yakima Valley Museum for going big as it pays further homage to the famed justice who for 36 years on the bench stoked controversy as a relentless liberal judicial activist and civil libertarian.
The museum, which houses a re-creation of Douglas’ Supreme Court office in Washington, D.C., as well as archival material on his life in Yakima and on the high court, recently revealed the creation of its own William O. Douglas Award and announced its first recipient.
The methodology behind this award is impressive, giving it a solid foundation that should make folks take notice not just in the Yakima Valley but across the Northwest. Museum officials gathered together a distinguished committee, which in turn chose a worthy recipient with national name recognition as its first honoree: Sally Jewell, head of the U.S. Department of the Interior under President Barack Obama, former president and CEO of outdoor retailer REI, and current interim CEO of The Nature Conservancy.
“Justice William O. Douglas made extraordinary advances in honoring the Bill of Rights, in advancing due process and equal protection of the law, in promoting conservation and protection of our Earth, in understanding cultures abroad and at home, and in preserving Native American and Yakima Valley history and culture,” the museum says on its website. “The William O. Douglas Award recognizes an individual, or individuals, who, in their own way, have made extraordinary advances to one or more of these causes and has thus carried on his legacy and the values he espoused.”
Jewell was named in recognition of her longtime commitment to the use of science to further understand the Earth’s systems, her support for sustainable water usage in the Western U.S., and her multiple other conservation efforts, the museum says. She will be honored at a banquet Oct. 3 at the Yakima Convention Center.
Like Jewell, the award selection committee boasts some impressive credentials, having delved deep into Douglas’ past working relationships, his family and the law.
Cathy Douglas Stone, a Boston-area attorney, environmental activist and Douglas’ widow, chaired the committee. She was joined by Debra Stephens, state Supreme Court chief justice; Judge M. Margaret McKeown of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals; Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California; San Francisco attorney and professor Thomas Klitgaard; University of Texas law professor Lucas Powe; retired U.S. District Attorney Richard Wiehl; and investment broker Karen Wells, Douglas’ granddaughter. Alsup, Klitgaard and Powe clerked for Douglas during his Supreme Court tenure.
Yes, it’s another William O. Douglas Award. But this particular celebration of his great legacy comes from the roots of his boyhood hometown and from a museum that is rightfully proud of its connections to Douglas. Yakima Valley Museum officials obviously exerted a great deal of thought and effort, and that effort likely will pay off year after year as the YVM’s William O. Douglas Award grows in prestige.