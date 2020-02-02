They have brought home trophies from the boys state basketball tournament for four straight years.
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association named them Team of the Month for December.
They are ranked No. 2 in the state among Class 1B schools in RPI — a percentage index that factors in wins, losses and strength of schedule.
OK, so they’re a good team. But they’re much more.
The Eagles of Yakama Nation Tribal School are an inspiration for their school, the tribe and the community — and not just because they win far more often than they lose.
As their school toils against the darkness of years of negative perceptions, the Eagles are a beacon of light. They play with pride. They play with accountability and discipline. They embrace and play for their culture.
In the words of players, coaches, school officials and others, the team is leading the way as a more positive identity emerges at Yakama Nation Tribal. Amid the pervasive hardships that plague the Yakama reservation and many other Native communities — violence, alcohol abuse, family dysfunction, poverty — such an identity is a welcome breath of fresh air at a school that is often portrayed as a place of last resort.
“Every school and team has a concept of family,” former head coach and current team mentor Arlen Washines told the Herald-Republic in a Jan. 26 article. “But for these kids it goes much further.
“There has been a stigma here as kind of a daycare for troubled kids, but now there is such pride. These kids feel good about themselves, and they embrace the idea of playing for their people.”
Not only do the players embrace their culture and their people, but the people are responding in kind — on the reservation and beyond.
- Before games, both teams — boys and girls — recite tribal prayers and sing songs.
- Players host an annual traditional dinner for tribal elders.
- Players are learning to converse and count in the Native language.
- Elders perform drum chants before games.
- Off the court, student behavior problems have decreased while attendance is improving, said Adam Strom, principal and former boys head coach who took the team to its first state tournament in 2016. Additionally, more people are applying for teacher positions, he said.
A person doesn’t always know just how others are affected, to the good or bad, by something he or she says or does. The same can be said for groups — or, in this case, athletic teams. This is definitely not the case on the Yakama reservation. The influence that radiates from the boys basketball team is there for all to see. The dividends are tangible, observable, measurable.
We salute the players for their hard work and for what their efforts are inspiring beyond practice and games and beyond wins and losses. Likewise, we applaud coaches, mentors and those in school leadership for their guiding hands and hearts. And we salute the community for embracing the team and joining forces to help solidify a new, positive identity at Yakama Nation Tribal School.