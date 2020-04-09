Admittedly, the best medical minds in America have much to learn about COVID-19. It’s for this very reason that they have come together to establish basic guidelines for how to slow the spread of this deadly virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the nation’s health protection agency, indicates that the simplest and best way to prevent illness is to avoid exposure by avoiding close contact with others and staying home as much as possible. In addition, extensive hand-washing and the wearing of protective masks are encouraged. No reputable health agency disputes any of this.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the country’s foremost infectious-disease experts, reiterated his stance that social distancing, stay-at-home orders and other preventive steps already in place are “our best and only great public health tool” in the COVID-19 fight.
On the other hand, we have Yakima City Councilman Jason White, who has taken to his personal Facebook page to offer his own advice on how to deal with a disease that has killed 18 and infected more than 400 in Yakima County (as of late Wednesday afternoon), and killed some 80,000 worldwide in the space of several months.
The most current death-toll projections for the U.S. predict substantially fewer fatal infections than the eye-popping worst-case scenario of more than 200,000 that Fauci projected last week. Still, deaths from COVID-19 will far outnumber those of the seasonal flu; CDC’s best estimate is that 34,000 people in the U.S. died of influenza during the 2018-19 flu season.
Despite these projections, White wrote this post Sunday night (quotes from his Facebook posts are unedited, with the exception of profane language): “I’m calling on all of the Yakima people who say they support me to grow some balls and get back to work (as in making sh — happen for yourself, not that old job that is dead and gone most likely). Take off your masks! Be healthy and take back your own lives! Stop living in fear.”
From Monday: “Only avoid getting out if you are sick … and most American’s are extremely unhealthy and sick. For the rest of us with healthy immune systems and that keep them that way, this won’t effect us, just like all the other viruses in the environment.”
There’s more — lots more, including this post, also from Sunday, that’s a possible indicator of White’s embracing of conspiracy theories behind COVID-19: “The puppy dogs, the CDC and WHO are puppets for big pharma and are out to own all of us, this includes the orchastor Dr. Fauci. It’s time to rise up and take back our freedom!”
Reading the comments on his posts, it’s clear that White has his supporters. How many is anybody’s guess. Beyond those who support his positions, several people have left comments taking him to task not just for his advice regarding COVID-19 but also for his recent support for Idaho legislation related to limited rights for transgender people. Included in White’s recent transgender-related exchanges is his calling Yakima Pride President Cristina Ortega “an idiot” after her videotaped statement addressing White’s earlier comments.
Let us be clear: The Herald-Republic editorial board is not among Jason White’s supporters when it comes to his advice on dealing with a deadly pandemic. His uninformed and foolish words and ideas contradict those of every legitimate health organization, and there’s every chance that some of those who heed White’s advice could be stricken by COVID-19.
Let us be equally clear that First Amendment free-speech safeguards are the lifeblood of a free society and a free press.
However, freedom of speech does not mean freedom from consequences. White’s words are dangerous, hateful and potentially harmful to his constituents and to the rest of the Yakima-area public, and it is entirely appropriate for them to be labeled as such. He has the right to say them. Others have the right to criticize them.
At its Tuesday night meeting, the other six members of the Yakima City Council (White has not attended a meeting since Feb. 18) voted unanimously to bring to the next council meeting a resolution to formally censure White based on abusive conduct and comments that violate the council’s code of ethics. White’s spread of misinformation about COVID-19 and remarks addressed to the local LGBTQ community are reckless and irresponsible, said Councilwoman Holly Cousens, who put forth the motion.
A year ago, we took issue with the City Council when it censured Councilwoman Kay Funk. She was given the council’s highest level of censure — removal from all committee assignments — because, her colleagues said, she “embarrassed” them with her public questioning about Police Chief Matt Murray’s background at a news conference announcing his hiring and because of comments on a variety of matters “inconsistent with the majority of the council.”
We noted in an April 8, 2019, editorial that council members had legitimate issues with Funk’s behavior but that they had overreacted, particularly in removing her from committees in which her medical experience would seem invaluable.
We see no such overreaction in the council’s criticism of White. Mayor Patricia Byers was correct Tuesday night when she said of White: “His comments are reckless, frightening and potentially harmful” to Yakima residents.
Council members have not indicated whether the level of censure they will vote on April 21 would remove White from council committees, as happened with Funk. In any event, it doesn’t appear that White sees any value in serving on the council itself. In a new Facebook post Wednesday, he said that out of protest he won’t participate in City Council meetings.
To that we say, resign from an office you don’t intend to serve.
If White chooses not to resign, voters in his district would be well-served by turning him out of office in 2021.