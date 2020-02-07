If there were a trial that focused on taxing districts and the potential for voter confusion, the West Valley School District would sit on the evidence table as Exhibit A. The district finds itself in this position after learning too late that its 2020 levy tax rate for homeowners will exceed the advertised rate by 27 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.
However, officials in the district that serves more than 5,000 students along the western edge of Yakima and beyond deserve credit for their plans to keep their 2019 promise and make things right. Their determination to be accountable and transparent is admirable. And by their own words, they have learned their lesson.
The situation centers on the district’s efforts to promote the February 2019 school construction bond in which voters eventually approved two new elementary schools. This came on the heels of the voter-approved four-year levy a year earlier, and at that time a statewide $1.50-per-$1,000 valuation cap was in place. The estimated rate for the 20-year, $59 million bond measure was 95 cents per $1,000.
Want more math? Of course you do. Grab a pencil and paper.
- In 2018, before the $1.50 cap, West Valley’s levy rate was $2.54 per $1,000 of assessed value.
- In the wake of the Legislature’s McCleary Decision fixes, that rate dropped to $1.50 in 2019, the maximum allowed.
- The construction bond, if passed, was to cost 95 cents per $1,000.
Hmm, let’s see, we were collecting $2.54, and we’re going to be collecting $1.50 instead, and if you add 95 cents to $1.50 … carry the 1 … that’s, um, $2.45 ...
Hey! If the bond passes, our taxpayers will still be paying less than they were a year ago. Hot diggity!
This is the math that was presented to voters in the runup to the bond vote.
Aye, but here’s the rub: The Legislature lifted the $1.50 collection lid. And levy rates in general are not written in stone.
What happened in West Valley is not uncommon but easily avoidable, says Yakima County Assessor Dave Cook. The Assessor’s Office bases the collection rate on the dollar amount needed — not the advertised rate per $1,000. Those two figures don’t often line up perfectly. Quoting a levy rate is “speculation,” said Cook, adding that his office warns taxing districts to not promote levy rates for this very reason.
And when crunching the 2020 numbers, Cook’s office determined that in order to collect enough for the West Valley budget, that rate would need to grow to $1.77 per $1,000.
Boom. Promise broken.
But not for long. District officials — who are adamant they never intended for the levy rate to go up — wasted little time in taking corrective measures, which are laid out in a notice on the West Valley website.
First of all, the proposed fix includes deferring the extra revenue collected in 2020 — roughly $1 million — for future use.
“The following year the district will reduce the 2021 tax amount by the excess 2020 tax collection, ensuring the combined two-year total does not exceed the amount originally advertised in the 2019 bond campaign,” the notice says.
“Neglecting to double-check the information being used to certify tax rates was a district error,” it noted, adding that the district vows to always double-check the numbers with the Assessor’s Office in the future.
We note the potential for hard feelings here, particularly if a West Valley taxpayer pays the inflated tax rate this year and then sells and moves before the lower rate kicks in in 2021. A creative solution to this dilemma would be welcome.