Evoking the memory of the great John Lennon, it’s safe to say these are strange days indeed.
Washingtonians are several months into the coronavirus era and several weeks into a statewide stay-at-home order. On our infrequent trips away from home, we see doors open at places deemed essential and windows dark next door at nonessential sites. We worship via livestreaming. We visit relatives via Zoom. We shop for our neighbors who are quarantined. Masks are everywhere.
It’s a difficult time, like no other in our lifetimes. Yet across the Valley and around the state, we’re seeing and hearing of inspiring acts, the extra mile trod, unspeakable kindness. Tough times can bring out our best. (And sometimes our worst — beware of the scam. But that’s another story.)
Recent news stories in the Herald-Republic have showcased several organizations and individuals that have stepped up in big ways in this time of crisis. Many in Washington are out of work, hungry, or in need of shelter or basic goods. Fortunately, they have advocates here and across the state.
Briefly, here are three such examples, along with our thanks for their efforts and for your generosity.
- The Yakima Valley Community Foundation has been a significant participant in the Valley’s philanthropic community for more than a decade. The foundation has established the Yakima Valley Resilience and Response Fund, which provides grants to help people with food, health care, shelter, housing, critical health information and financial assistance through various nonprofits in Yakima and Kittitas counties.
The fund had raised nearly $1 million as of Friday. La Casa Hogar, Northwest Harvest, Nuestra Casa, the Salvation Army and the Union Gospel Mission Medical Clinic are among the organizations that have already been awarded grants.
Donations are accepted and grant applications are available at yakimavalleycf.org.
- Concerned with a recent drop in donations to food banks, Seattle-based Philanthropy Northwest has created WA Food Fund with the goal of raising $13 million by May 7. Funds will support food banks and pantries statewide, allowing them to maintain their food supply.
It’s a struggle so far to meet the ambitious goal. “We are just shy of $2 million (about $3,000 under), including both individual and philanthropic contributions,” Karen Westing, marketing and communications director for Philanthropy Northwest, wrote Wednesday in an email.
Several thousand people have donated, and Gov. Jay Inslee has asked for more help from businesses and individuals. WA Food Fund money given to Northwest Harvest will help feed 13 counties, including Yakima and Kittitas. Many Yakima-area food banks receive food from Northwest Harvest, which maintains a warehouse in Yakima.
For information or to make a donation, visit https://philanthropynw.org/wa-food-fund.
- The Washington Dream Coalition is partnering with Scholarship Junkies, Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network and other agencies to fund a COVID-19 relief fund for undocumented residents.
According to the coalition’s website, its goal is to raise $750,000 to support a minimum of 750 families. As of Wednesday morning, $644,795 had been donated by a total of 2,076 people in the space of 27 days. Thousands of applications have been received.
High-risk applicants, such as those out of jobs, will be the priority, said an official with Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. About one-third of the funds will go to residents of heavily populated King County; the rest will be distributed statewide.
To donate or apply, go to https://www.scholarshipjunkies.org/relief.