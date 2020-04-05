The editorial board offers this pearl of wisdom for any parent whose school-age child is reluctant to ask a teacher for clarification or help: Explain to your child that people who don’t like children or who don’t like helping others typically don’t set out to become teachers.
(Especially middle school teachers.)
Not only do teachers tend to like kids, they also tend toward the creative and innovative side. It’s this thought that takes us to the town of Naches, and in the bigger picture takes us up and down the Yakima Valley and gives us the opportunity to praise and encourage our dedicated teachers, paraeducators, support staffers and administrators who sit at home like the rest of us, do what they can with what they have, and count the days until the world gets back to normal.
Ahem, where were we specifically? Oh, yes, Naches, where last week students, parents and other residents got to witness a 30-vehicle teacher parade as it wound through the streets, horns honking and signs waving.
The parade’s purpose was simple yet profound: The teachers miss the kids and wanted to reconnect as best they could within the boundaries of the novel coronavirus lockdown. Phone calls and emails can do only so much, after all.
“I’m not the only teacher who has found themselves in tears over this situation,” said Kathaleen((cq)) McFarland, a fourth-grade teacher at Naches Valley Elementary School. “This is what we do. Despite the circumstances, we desire to reach out and connect with these dear kids.”
The parade route for the teachers and other staffers began at the elementary school at 11 a.m. Wednesday and ended four miles later. The route included the middle school, town hall, Applewood Park, Old Naches Highway and the Apple Loop and Cherry Lane neighborhoods. Paraders decorated their cars (McFarland had a big stuffed bear tied atop her red SUV), brought their dogs and kept proper social distancing. Many who watched the parade had prepared signs of their own (“U-R-Amazing!” “We miss you!”) and waved back.
A similar parade took place in Montana recently, and music teacher Molly Kerns heard about it from a friend. The idea was floated among the school employees via social media and came together quickly.
“Of course a ton of teachers miss their kids and really wanted to be part of it,” Kerns said. “Hopefully parents are encouraged and kids are encouraged.”
Said Naches Valley Elementary Principal Allison Schnebly: “We’re just looking for ways to communicate with kids.” She went on to note that parents and adult caregivers, too, are frustrated by the shut-down order and general isolation that they and their schoolkids must endure for at least several more weeks. “It’s emotional,” she said.
That’s putting it mildly. But emotions can get a big boost by witnessing such tangible examples of how local teachers are keeping their creative juices flowing and how their dedication to students is unwavering. We expect nothing less from Valley educators and thank them for bringing smiles and a bit of encouragement to kids, parents and residents of the Naches Valley — and to the rest of us.
(bullet)
A big thank-you also goes out to the paraprofessionals, health workers, custodians, food services personnel, administrators and others within the Yakima School District who are providing child care for families of first responders and health care workers in the face of the statewide stay-at-home order.
Dozens of children are dropped off every day at Discovery Lab School (the number fluctuates based on parents’ work schedules), allowing parents to be on the job when and where needed. The program launched March 30 and has been a big help for those parents who no longer have to scramble to find somebody to watch the kids.
It’s not your everyday child care, either, as befits the current health crisis. Strict guidelines are followed in attempts to keep participants safe from the coronavirus as much as possible, including everyone getting their temperature taken and throat checked daily.
The Selah School District also offers district-led child care, and several other Valley school districts have various support programs in place. Here in Yakima, it’s peace of mind for those adults on the front lines themselves — not to mention a chance for the kids to leave the house.