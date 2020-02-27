Today, we point to a trio of recent events in the news that highlight the greatness and goodness of our home, the Yakima Valley.
• • •
One can always appreciate the Valley’s fertile abundance. We grow the best hops here, superior wine grapes, mouthwatering apples and pears, flavorful mint. The list goes on.
We also grow a whole bunch of strong, talented and determined high school wrestlers, as proved once again at last weekend’s Mat Classic XXXII in Tacoma. And none are as talented or determined as those who wear the singlets for the Toppenish Wildcats and Granger Spartans.
Led by three-time state champions Haiden Drury and Kyler Romero, coach Johnny Cerna’s crew captured its fourth Class 2A state championship in five years — and this meet was a rout. Four other Wildcats won their weight brackets as Toppenish finished ahead of runner-up Orting by an eye-
popping 68.5 points.
The Spartans had five finalists Saturday and each one triumphed, including Abel Nava and Gage Cook, who are now two-time state champions — as sophomores. Coach Richard Sanchez’s team needed every point to outlast league rival and state runner-up Zillah, 178-148.5.
All told, Valley schools produced 15 state champions, 16 runners-up and 75 medalists over the weekend. Nine of those medals were in the girls bracket, including a title for Toppenish sophomore Isabella Morales.
Each February, Mat Classic brings the long and grueling prep wrestling season to a climactic and rewarding close: a trip to the bustling west side, hotels and motels, the big domed stadium (bigger than the one in our backyard, anyway), and nonstop action on countless mats across the arena floor. If you make it that far, you’re already one of the state’s best.
If you win it all … well, if you win it all, chances are you’re from around here. We grow our wrestlers strong, talented and determined here in the Yakima Valley.
• • •
“We’re not sure how long it will take, but we will be back!” noted a Facebook posting on July 19, the day after Yakima’s iconic Stop N Go Drive In was gutted by fire.
Just like Gen. Douglas MacArthur (“I shall return”) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (“I’ll be back”), this assertion came true on Feb. 15 when hundreds showed up to get their fixes of cheeseburgers, fries and ice cream at the family-owned eatery with the parklike setting on Fruitvale Boulevard.
Co-owner Josie Wade, speaking for herself and husband Anthony, expressed gratitude toward their loyal and long-suffering customers and noted that they were busier that day than on their previous busiest days.
Anthony Wade, whose parents bought the restaurant in 1996, was unavailable for comment — he was too busy at the grill making Texas Cheeseburgers.
When the Wades made their vow to reopen back in July, they witnessed a great amount of support and well wishes, and that support was in abundance at the reopening and for days afterward. The parking lot was filled, and the drive-through line was long enough to cause traffic concerns on Fruitvale Boulevard.
The restaurant is special to its loyal customers but much more so to the Wades, who have run Stop N Go since buying it from Anthony Wade’s mother in 2014. Anthony’s father died in a car crash in 2000, and Josie Wade had said in a previous interview that the restaurant “was a special part of the family,” particularly for her children who never met their grandfather.
Stop N Go’s return is a welcome addition to the Yakima area’s burger aficionados. We salute the Wade family’s grit and determination in the face of adversity
• • •
For more than three decades, La Casa Hogar has been a beacon for Yakima Valley Latinos and their families, efficiently working to educate, equip and transform them and thus better connect them to their community and country.
So it was heartening to see the Yakima-based nonprofit honored recently in Olympia as one of five recipients of the Latino Civic Alliance’s yearly awards for persons and groups that advocate for immigrant and Latino communities across Washington.
At La Casa Hogar, advocacy looks like this: English classes, pre-GED classes, driving lessons, nutrition education, family classes, early learning, citizenship classes, legal services, census work and more. It’s also a place of welcome, offering a sense of community and family for all who seek its help. Funded by grants, donations and modest fees for its services, it is worthy of this honor — and worthy of your support. Felicidades, La Casa Hogar.