This red flag went up nearly 20 years ago. Finally, the right people are watching it flap in the breeze and are trying to do something about it.
The right people, in this case, are legislators — in particular Goldendale Republican Rep. Gina Mosbrucker — the Washington State Patrol and Washington State University. The flag in question represents a nearly 20-year-old, on-and-off study pattern regarding troopers’ possible bias over which motorists they choose to search in the midst of routine traffic stops.
Mosbrucker’s modest request of $50,000 in the recent supplemental budget will pay for a collaborative study by the WSP and WSU that will analyze traffic stop data and possibly pinpoint why people of color — Native Americans in particular — are searched at much higher rates than white drivers. It also will pay for a survey of residents’ perceptions of the State Patrol.
The report is due to the Legislature by the end of 2020. And it’s long overdue.
“I’m really anxious to find out what the outcome is and begin fixing whatever we can,” Mosbrucker told the online news source InvestigateWest in a telephone interview in March. “I’ll address it with legislation if needed in the next legislative session.”
Mosbrucker represents the 14th Legislative District, which includes the Yakama Nation reservation, and she’ll no doubt be eager to hear the State Patrol’s explanation for just how it is that Native Americans are searched at five times the rate of whites — this despite data showing that searches of white drivers are more likely to turn up drugs, illegal weapons or other contraband.
WSU researchers were waving this flag as far back as 2003 and again in 2005 and 2007, when they studied the search rates but found that they couldn’t attribute the disparity to “intentional or purposeful discrimination.” More studies were needed, they said; those studies haven’t happened. Meanwhile, for years WSP all but ignored a state law (removed from the books in 2016) requiring the agency to report its numbers twice a year on the racial breakdown of searches.
More recent data, from Stanford University’s Open Policing Project covering 2009 to 2015, confirmed that blacks, Latinos, Natives and Pacific Islanders were searched at a higher rate than whites but were less likely to be caught with contraband.
A map of the Stanford data that accompanied InvestigateWest’s story should strike a nerve with all Yakima Valley residents. It showed that the northeastern edge of the Yakama reservation is one of two statewide hot spots in which troopers initiated searches despite not needing to based on law or regulation. The western edge of the Colville Indian Reservation also saw an unusually high number of such searches; those two sites accounted for about one-third of searches of Native Americans.
Along with the $50,000 for the study, another $150,000 was allotted to develop a plan to increase diversity within the State Patrol, which is largely male and white.
“We feel that the combination of enhanced training, improved operational tactics, and a wider and deeper candidate pool will help us continue to improve our services overall and specifically help us to understand and root out any impacts of bias in all of our operations,” State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis said in March.
Quick changes are not guaranteed, especially when a pattern of unaddressed actions and behaviors goes back this far. And there’s the question of just how much research $50,000 can buy. However, this study could and should be a good step toward more fair and reasonable treatment of Natives, Latinos and other people of color in the Valley and beyond — just as long as it’s not ignored or forgotten the moment it’s complete.