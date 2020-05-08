On March 23, Dr. Teresa Everson, health officer for the Yakima Health District, issued a stay-at-home order for Yakima County in response to the growing threat of a hyper-contagious and mysterious illness called COVID-19.
Most of us know the details and have done our best to cooperate: Stay home and keep to yourselves as much as possible, go off to work if your employment is essential, work from home if you can, shop and go to the doctor if you must, maintain social distancing, wash your hands early and often, walk or run or bike or hike for exercise while keeping your distance from others.
“This order is being issued to protect the health of all Yakima County residents. The Yakima Health District is working to disrupt the spread of the virus and mitigate the impacts of COVID-19, including illness, hospitalizations and deaths,” Everson wrote.
As of this writing, that order remains in place, and based on Yakima County’s worrisome infection rate, it’s not likely to be withdrawn any time soon. On Wednesday, we used this space to write about how and why our county has the highest coronavirus infection rate on the West Coast — nearly 600 confirmed infections per 100,000 population, according to New York Times data.
A day later, that number now exceeds 600 infections per 100,000 people. And while Yakima County is atop the list, our neighboring counties to the east, Benton (340 per 100,000) and Franklin (537), are not faring well either.
Meanwhile, to the north, Kittitas County shows a mere 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a rate of 33.5 infections per 100,000 people. There were 1,597 confirmed cases and 52 deaths in Yakima County as of Wednesday afternoon according to the Yakima Health District website; the Kittitas County Public Health Department website reports no deaths.
There are reasons their rate is low, just as there are reasons that Yakima County’s rate is high. Regardless, well done, Kittitas County.
Here’s where things can get dicey. Because it has gone three weeks with no new confirmed COVID-19 cases, Kittitas is one of 10 Washington counties that can apply for a variance to gain early entry to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s four-step plan to lift restrictions, thereby opening its shuttered businesses sooner. On Wednesday, the Ellensburg Daily Record reported that Kittitas County was the first of the 10 to send its application to state officials charged with granting the variances. Officials expect a response any day.
This is good news for their businesses and residents. The county public health officer, Ellensburg mayor, county Chamber of Commerce CEO and others in the civic and business communities are getting as many ducks in a row as they can to prepare for reopening while keeping safety protocols in place, the Daily Record reported.
But how does this affect residents of Yakima County — those of us who have been chomping at the bit to take those first wobbly steps on the journey back to some semblance of normal? After all, Ellensburg is just 45 minutes from Yakima — a bit longer if one takes the scenic route through the Yakima River Canyon.
Woo-hoo! Retail therapy time!
Or not. The fact is, it should have very little effect on Yakima County folks. Local and state officials are warning residents of neighboring counties — like us — that our stay-at-home orders are still in place and that such travel from county to county is seriously discouraged, thus continuing health experts’ safety-first strategy.
In other words, heading up to Ellensburg with money in our pockets is a bad idea. Our stay-at-home order remains in place; that means stay at home. Our infection rate is a point of serious concern; let’s not share our compromised health. Remember how easily this virus is spread and how we have no idea how many people carry it without knowing.
Just how much teeth do those officials’ warnings carry?
Why are you asking? Those warnings are prudent and in everybody’s best interest.
“This is a place where we have to rely on people’s goodwill and cooperation,” David Postman, Inslee’s chief of staff, said this week.
Instead of that short drive to Ellensburg, let’s focus on keeping our hands washed and surfaces disinfected, keeping our distance from others, wearing masks when appropriate — meaning often — and limiting our trips to the store. Let’s focus on keeping an eye on our own vulnerable neighbors. Let’s work together to eliminate new infections. If we do so, our own shops and restaurants will be open soon enough.
Stay home and stay safe — for your sake and for the sake of our neighbors.