The return of the Washington State Patrol’s black and whites will be a welcome sight for nearly all who live within the boundaries of the Yakama reservation or who travel U.S. Highway 97 and State Route 22 within Yakama land.
Nearly all? Why not all?
Because those cruisers will most certainly be unwelcome for the emboldened drivers who have sped up in the nearly four years since the State Patrol ended its routine patrols in the wake of retrocession.
To those motorists who just can’t wait to get to Goldendale — pressing their right foot to the floorboard as they hit the top of Toppenish Ridge, the lights of the Valley fading in their rear-view mirror — we offer a pair of succinct messages: Too bad. Slow down.
Now that the Bureau of Indian Affairs has OK’d the cross-commissioning of WSP troopers, routine patrols could resume as soon as April, according to WSP spokesman Chris Loftis. Cross-commissioning will allow troopers to stop and detain Yakama Nation citizens as part of troopers’ regular duties — one of several jurisdictional concerns that arose in April 2016 at the time of retrocession, when the Yakama Nation took back much of the criminal and civil jurisdiction over tribal members.
At that time, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office obtained special commissions from the BIA and began patrolling the reservation roads, joining tribal police. And state troopers were always on call to handle incidents outside tribal jurisdiction — thousands of such cases since retrocession, Loftis said.
But with no routine State Patrol presence, especially along U.S. 97 between Union Gap and Satus Pass, the fear was that speeds — and crash statistics — would mushroom.
The raw numbers back this up: 369 crashes from 2016 to 2019 on U.S. 97 (routine patrols ended in April 2016), compared with 225 crashes recorded from 2012 to 2015, according to WSP data. State Route 22, likewise, has seen too many serious accidents over the past several years. Common sense would suggest that we’re likely to see fewer crashes soon after routine patrols resume.
There are several factors that went into the State Patrol’s decision to end the routine patrols, but our sympathy goes only so far. An agreement with the BIA should have been a much greater priority, and the return of routine patrols on highways within the Yakama reservation is long overdue.
Regardless, we thank YCSO and the Yakama Nation Tribal Police for standing in the gap and look forward to a new era of cooperation among those agencies and the Washington State Patrol. And we eagerly await the return of WSP patrols along U.S. 97 and SR 22.
Well, most of us. Slow down.