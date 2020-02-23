Every morning, readers of the Yakima Herald-Republic can turn to Page 2A and read the most recent results from Washington’s Lottery drawings.
Mega Millions and Powerball are nationwide twice-a-week, multimillion-dollar drawings. Lotto and Hit 5 are statewide games that feature growing jackpots and are drawn three days per week. Three other statewide daily contests — Daily Game, Match 4 and Daily Keno — feature controlled prize amounts.
For the more mobile and adventurous, there are 29 tribal casinos across the state, including one in Toppenish, that offer slots, blackjack, craps, poker, keno and more.
Don’t forget that Vegas-style card games are available at 44 licensed card rooms statewide — two in Yakima and one each in Ellensburg and Sunnyside.
And that’s just in legal bets. March Madness office pools and single-game wagers generate an estimated $10 billion in bets nationwide, much of it illegal.
I’m sorry, I didn’t quite catch that … you say that the state shouldn’t be expanding gambling opportunities?
Sorry, folks, but that riverboat casino pulled away from the dock a long, long time ago. Whether you view legalized gambling as a relatively harmless lark, a long and bleak shadow cast across America’s landscape or something in between, it’s not going anywhere.
Your concerns are widespread and valid: the possibility of addiction, for example, along with exposure to children and effects on the player’s mental health. But there are upsides: Legal gambling is a heavily regulated business and can be a relatively steady source of tax revenue.
Which brings us to legislation that aims to add sports betting — a May 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowed sports books across the country — to the long list of Washingtonians’ gambling options. HB 2638 and its companion, SB 6394, authorize such wagers, but only at the 29 aforementioned tribal casinos. Licensed card rooms are excluded. Similar bills this session that gave card rooms a slice of the sports-betting pie have failed.
To put it politely, this makes little sense. Why are our lawmakers turning down millions of potential tax dollars by giving this lucrative market to tribal casinos alone?
Yes, as many lawmakers are quick to assert, the tribes have been operating casinos efficiently for many years and give to their respective communities. Casinos also provide decent jobs in and around reservations — and not all jobholders are tribal members.
However, out of those casinos’ millions of dollars in collective profits each year, the state general fund gets zilch. Conversely, licensed card rooms typically ship 20% of their gross profits into state coffers. An official with Maverick Gaming, a Nevada-based company that owns nearly half of the state’s card rooms, has offered an estimate of $50 million in annual taxes based on a proposed 10% tax on card room sports wagers.
House members on both sides of the aisle showed faith in the tribal casinos, passing HB 2638 on an 83-14 vote, with six of the eight representatives from Yakima Valley districts voting yes (all eight are Republicans). The Senate version has been referred to the Committee on Labor and Commerce and is scheduled for a hearing Monday. A Maverick Gaming spokesman has said he’s hoping the bill is amended in the Senate to include card rooms.
Don’t be surprised if Republican Sen. Curtis King of Yakima is in Maverick’s corner. King, the ranking member of Labor and Commerce, spoke to members of the print media recently in Olympia and expressed disappointment that this opportunity for a boost to the budget might fall by the wayside.
Based on the House vote, King isn’t dealing from a position of strength. But he’s right, and we urge him and others to take a stand Monday. This legislation needs to be adjusted. There’s no reason to exclude licensed card rooms from this legislation — and no reason to turn down those millions.