Brian Winter was a child of the Yakima Valley — a California native who came to the Lower Valley as a youngster. He grew up to be a lawman, a military man, a bridge builder, a servant.
He was a family man and a person of deep and abiding faith.
His passion for communicating was widely celebrated. He loved to talk with you.
Winter spent nearly 30 years with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, including four years as sheriff, leaving the department in late 2018.
It was three years into his four-year term, in December 2017, when he received heart-wrenching news.
He was dying.
ALS — amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease — attacks nerve cells that control voluntary muscle movement. Eventually, people with ALS lose the ability to walk, talk, swallow and breathe. There is no cure.
A determined man, Winter continued as sheriff for the final year of his term. “This is not a sprint — it’s a marathon,” he said at the time. “The people elected me to serve four years, and that’s what I want to do.”
Brian Winter died Saturday, Jan. 25, at a local hospice facility. He was 60. Survivors include his wife and three grown children.
He left Yakima County a better place. He will be missed.
Winter will be remembered for his many years at the sheriff’s office and his service in the Marine Corps Reserves, naturally. More specifically, he played leading roles in the local Block Watch and Citizen Patrol programs, helping expand the Citizen Patrols into underserved parts of the county.
A resolution in the state House of Representatives in February 2018, sponsored by Rep. Norm Johnson of Yakima and winning unanimous approval, also mentioned Winter’s part in developing active-shooter response plans for Yakima Valley schools and bettering relationships with other Valley law enforcement agencies.
Winter also deserves credit for helping restore public confidence in the sheriff’s office in the wake of some seriously mishandled high-profile cases that happened before he became sheriff.
His communication skills helped him establish rapport with Yakama Nation leaders as the county and the tribe faced the challenges of retrocession — a time in which criminal and civil jurisdiction for Yakama citizens within reservation boundaries reverted to the tribe. Winter made it a point to have his deputies commissioned with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
“He liked talking to people ... and helping them understand they had the backing of law enforcement,” county Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said in an interview following the news of Winter’s death.
Winter was emotional in an interview with the Herald-Republic after he was named grand marshal for the September 2018 Sunfair Parade.
“I am very humbled,” he told reporter Pat Muir. “The whole process of getting the diagnosis and the community support for law enforcement and me and my family has just been a very humbling experience.”
He then spoke about what he felt were some of his key accomplishments as sheriff, mainly the increase in community partnerships with the sheriff’s office.
“It may seem kind of cliche, the old ‘no man is an island’ bit, but times like these really kind of bring that point home,” Winter said.
But he wasn’t done talking. An hour after the interview, Muir noted, Winter called him back.
“I forgot to give credit to my parents and to the Lord for pointing me in the direction a servant should go,” Winter said.
Well done, Brian Winter. Thank you for your service.