After months of study, debate, negotiation and crafting, the Farm Workforce Modernization Act proved it was ready for prime time, passing on a bipartisan 260-165 vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 11. The bill aims to bolster the reliability and legality of the nation’s agricultural workforce.
Playing a huge role in bringing HR 5038 to the House floor was U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Sunnyside Republican, farmer, former state legislator and director of the state Department of Agriculture from 2019 to 2013. Newhouse, with his long resume of agriculture-related qualifications, worked side by side with Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California — chairwoman of the House Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship — in bringing together stakeholders from the agriculture industry and farm labor organizations to forge the compromise bill.
Like nearly every piece of legislation at any level, the bill has its critics, some of them severe. On one side, cries of “No amnesty!” are heard; from the other, “More amnesty!” Some believe the bill focuses more on helping workers gain legal status than on increasing the number of available workers for farmers. Newhouse disagrees, but he admits it’s not a perfect bill.
Newhouse’s website summarizes the bill as follows:
- It establishes a program for agricultural workers in the United States to earn legal status through continued agricultural employment and contribution to the agricultural economy.
- It reforms the H-2A program to provide more flexibility for employers, while ensuring critical protections for workers. Modifications would make the program more responsive and user-friendly for employers and provide access to the program for industries with year-round labor needs, such as dairies and mushroom growers.
- It establishes a mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment with a structured phase-in and guaranteed due process for authorized workers who are incorrectly rejected by the system.
“It will be a vast improvement for our farmers and ranchers over the status quo,” he wrote in a guest opinion published in the Herald-Republic just days before the House vote. “This legislation is not a comprehensive solution for our nation’s broken immigration system, but it is an excellent step forward for America’s farms.”
We agree, and we fervently hope, for the sake of all involved in the Yakima Valley’s vibrant and critical agriculture industry, that the Senate does as well. But there are hurdles.
Immigration reform is one of the hottest and most divisive topics in today’s American political landscape, and it will be interesting to see where HR 5038 goes in the highly partisan, Republican-controlled Senate in the coming weeks. All 10 members of Washington’s House delegation voted in favor, and we would hope and expect that Democratic Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell would cast “aye” votes as well — if they get the chance.
Thirty-four Republicans in the House voted for the bill, which shows bipartisan support. A more chilling number might be that all but three House Democrats also voted yes — and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who wields virtual control over what bills make it to the Senate floor, isn’t known to be friendly toward Democratic-driven legislation.
For now, the bill sits in the Senate Judiciary Committee, where it arrived the day after passage in the House. There has been no further action.
There is recent precedent for bipartisanship in both chambers: USMCA — the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on free trade — passed in the House, 385-41, on Dec. 19, followed by an 89-10 yes vote in the Senate on Jan. 16. President Donald Trump’s signature soon followed.
Here’s hoping for a similar outcome to the farm bill. “Immigration” and “compromise” aren’t often mentioned in the same sentence, and this bill is, admittedly, just a first step in farm labor reform. But it’s a good first step.