With all K-12 schools in Washington ordered closed at least until the fall and teachers preparing and fine-tuning lesson plans for students at home, there’s no better time for school leaders across the state to rethink the education wheel.
We’re talking administrators, teachers and support staff; public and private schools; rich districts and poor; top to bottom and every other direction. Policymakers must play their part, and the taxpayer too; after all, some innovations will need funding.
It’s time to cram the suggestion box.
Trevor Greene, Yakima Public Schools superintendent since July, agrees, and he is spot-on regarding the economic inequities from district to district and often within the same district.
“I’m amazed at the way (COVID-19) has galvanized educators across the state and really exposed some of the challenges that are inequitable” statewide, he said in an April 8 Herald-Republic story in which he suggested the school shutdown could provide a good window of opportunity to examine systemic, long-term improvements in education.
Internet connectivity is one such inequality, and it is glaring. While many students are comfortable in the modern world of laptops and tablets and some do lessons electronically even while in the classroom, many do not have reliable Wi-Fi sources available at home and may lack adequate devices to use.
“How can this change education? The exposure of inequities is something that will not go away anytime soon,” Greene said.
Locally, an online learning model that bears a close look comes from La Salle High School, a private Catholic prep school in Union Gap with an enrollment of about 225 students in grades 9-12. With the help of a benefactor who paid for students’ electronic devices, students attend class but do coursework online. It’s been this way for several years.
And while nobody foresaw the pandemic-related statewide school shutdown, La Salle students and teachers had been down a similar road before — albeit a much shorter road — and were ready.
When snowstorms struck the Valley late last winter, the students stayed home and classes went 100% remote, continuing without interruption. The system worked.
Little did they know that lightning would strike twice. With the COVID-19 scare developing in mid-March, La Salle again transitioned to remote learning, this time to protect the health and safety of its students and staff. Classes continue via apps that connect groups of people face-to-face, and lessons are done online, as always.
One of the biggest issues? Internet connectivity.
“Thirty percent of our students are from (families living) below poverty level,” said school President Tim McGree in an April 4 Herald-Republic story. “So there was a concern that some families didn’t have Wi-Fi at home.”
The school was able to resolve Wi-Fi issues “pretty quickly,” he said, although he wasn’t sure of the details.
Wi-Fi accessibility most certainly would be an issue should public districts such as Yakima attempt 100% remote learning; Wi-Fi hot spots might be one solution. There are few places — if any — in Yakima that are out of Wi-Fi reach; connectivity in more rural areas might be more problematic. But there are very few priorities that take precedence over the education and safety of our youth.
The school year will end several weeks from now. If all goes well, schools will reopen and classes resume in the fall. It might be too much to hope for the foundations for meaningful change to be in place by then, particularly if agreed-upon changes require more money and adjustments to state education policy.
However, the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s recently issued resource and planning manual for the duration of the shutdown states that “Each school district will make many local decisions that are unique to their student and educator populations and available resources.” Local school officials have the opportunity to implement micro changes on their own as they strive to better educate and prepare their students. It can start here, and it can start now.