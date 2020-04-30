At the best of times, prisons are generally thought to be unpleasant and possibly dangerous. Right now, as the world attempts to get any sort of handle on the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, it’s certainly not the best of times.
But it’s not bad enough, according to the state Supreme Court, that the Department of Corrections must be forced to release thousands of prisoners in order to protect them — and the remaining inmates and corrections staff — from heightened risk of exposure.
It was close — a 5-4 decision — but justices made the correct call April 23 when they quickly rejected an emergency petition brought by Columbia Legal Services for the benefit of five inmates who are at a higher level of risk because of underlying health conditions. The lawsuit sought the release of those five plaintiffs along with thousands of inmates who have serious health issues, are 50 or older, or have less than 18 months to go before their release date.
The plaintiffs “have not shown that the respondents are currently failing to perform a mandatory, nondiscretionary duty in addressing the COVID-19 risk at the Department of Corrections facilities, nor shown other constitutional or statutory grounds for the relief they request,” read the order signed by Chief Justice Debra Stephens.
The five justices agreed with John Samson, assistant state attorney general, who argued that the Department of Corrections and the Governor’s Office are taking reasonable steps to protect inmates. Those steps already include the ongoing release of roughly 1,100 prisoners who are incarcerated for nonviolent crimes or who are nearing release anyway.
The Corrections Department is testing hundreds of inmates, adjusting sleeping space and issuing face masks, Samson said, in addition to the already scheduled ongoing release of prisoners. The release is itself a reaction to an earlier petition from inmates and the court’s subsequent unanimous ruling April 10 ordering the state to further protect inmates’ health. Releasing thousands more prisoners, Samson correctly noted, would pose a threat to the public. In addition, there’s always the chance that many released inmates could wind up homeless, he noted.
“If there are unconstitutional conditions, the remedy is not release from confinement; the remedy is to fix those unconstitutional conditions,” he said. “And we would submit that they have not even made that first step of showing unconstitutional conditions.”
Nicholas Straley, attorney for the plaintiffs, put forth compelling arguments of his own, including a reference to the unusual nature of the oral arguments: the court’s first-ever fully remote hearing, via Zoom technology as each justice sat in his or her individual chambers.
“COVID-19 is so dangerous and so contagious that it is actually illegal for us to be in the same room this morning,” Straley said, adding that the plaintiffs and other inmates can sleep with anywhere from two to 25 people in the same room.
“Overcrowding is always unpleasant. Sometimes it is unconstitutional. But in this case it can be deadly,” Straley told the justices.
The four dissenting justices said they would have granted the request for a writ to compel the Corrections Department to take further action and that the court could have monitored prison conditions and ordered a report in two weeks. The dissenting opinion did not suggest a further release of prisoners.
It’s a difficult situation for all parties. Inmates’ angst over their vulnerability to the highly contagious novel coronavirus in their rather crowded conditions is understandable. As of Tuesday, 30 corrections workers and 18 inmates statewide had tested positive for COVID-19; 15 of the inmates are from the Monroe Correctional Complex northeast of Seattle.
But the decision was correct. A mass exodus of prisoners has great potential for creating more problems than it would fix and would put the general public at risk. Corrections officials and state health experts must continue to do what they can for the prison populations, but at the same time they have a greater obligation to protect the general public.