People For People has been answering the call for Yakima Valley residents for roughly 55 years — helping residents with job training, medical and special-needs transportation, senior meals and more.
Now, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, folks from People For People are answering even more calls — by the hundreds — as part of their oversight of the Greater Columbia region 211 call center.
A couple of weeks ago, a beefed-up call center staff began taking calls to the state Department of Health’s COVID-19 information line, whose first call center had become overwhelmed in short order as soon as the statewide stay-at-home order was issued.
“At People For People, we had approximately 50 people receive training to take the DOH COVID calls,” Stacy Kellogg, director of social services for People For People, wrote in an email Tuesday. “This included 30 existing PFP employees and about 20 new hires.”
As you can imagine, 211 call volume skyrocketed, and call center hours have expanded as a result, to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
If you don’t know about Washington 211, it’s a free telephone service that connects callers with local services such as food, housing, health care, child care, after-school programs, elder care, crisis intervention and utility assistance. Callers to 211 speak to information and referral specialists who can tell them about resources available where they live. The database of community resources available within the 211 system has more than 27,000 listings.
If you don’t know about People For People, you should. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Yakima, People For People provides basic resources and boosts levels of self-sufficiency for seniors, the unemployed, those with special needs, people with illnesses — pretty much anyone who seeks a better life and needs a hand.
Its mission is summarized nicely on the People For People Facebook page: “People For People strives to make a difference in the communities we serve by providing resources to people in need. We serve seniors, those with special needs, the unemployed, those with illnesses and those seeking a better life. We are committed to building strong community partnerships and supporting local businesses. We dedicate each and every day to helping improve the lives of others.”
Among other People For People signature programs in Yakima are Meals On Wheels and the senior lunches program. Under normal circumstances, PFP volunteers serve hot, nutritious meals five days a week at several locations, making sure seniors have good food to eat and a chance to socialize. The coronavirus-related stay-at-home order has forced senior lunch dining rooms to close for now, but People For People is determined to serve its clientele, and volunteers continue to provide meals to seniors on a pick-up basis.
People For People’s commitment to Valley residents in need is unmatched, and we note and appreciate the extra steps volunteers are taking to see that those needs are being met despite the many challenges we all face in these troubled days. Readers can learn more about how to support this dedicated and determined organization by going to www.pfp.org.