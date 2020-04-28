He’s a modern-day gladiator, a durable, determined giant who spends a great deal of time clad in helmet and layers of protective gear, engaging other large humans in what amounts to hand-to-hand combat while surrounded by thousands of screaming spectators.
Experts in this young man’s field call him “a mauler, brawler. He has that nastiness to him.” Or a “barrel-chested grinder.” They note that he “will steamroll over you if you’re not careful” and that he has “a high motor and a mean streak.”
And those are his good points.
At least, they’re good points if you’re a football player, where a label of “nastiness” is generally considered complimentary, for better or worse.
Make no mistake, Shane Lemieux is a very good football player — good enough to be one of the 255 collegiate players selected in the recent NFL draft. After sterling careers at West Valley High School and the University of Oregon, Lemieux was the 150th player taken in the draft, in the fifth round by the New York Giants on Saturday.
Lemieux is what the late, legendary football broadcaster Keith Jackson would call one of “the big uglies in the trenches.” At 6-foot-4 and a bit north of 300 pounds, he built a reputation of leadership, intelligence and durability at Oregon, where he never missed a game and made 52 consecutive starts. He entered the NFL draft as the 20th-ranked offensive lineman — that includes all guards, tackles and centers — by NFL.com.
The loyal former Ram also studied while at Oregon — enough to be a Pac-12 All-Academic honorable mention selection following his redshirt freshman, sophomore and junior years, after which he graduated with a degree in criminal law. His list of accolades for his senior season also included:
- Participation in the NFL Combine.
- An invitation to the Senior Bowl.
- Sports Illustrated All-America first team selection.
- AP All-America and USA Today All-America second team selection.
- AP Pac-12 All-Conference first team selection.
- Two-time Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Another notable accomplishment: The man Lemieux and his fellow offensive linemen were charged with protecting for the past four years, Ducks quarterback Justin Herbert, was the sixth player taken overall in the draft.
“It’s been an amazing journey for myself and especially my family,” Lemieux said shortly after being drafted. “Four, five years ago I wouldn’t have expected anything like this. It’s an honor for me to see Yakima up there with my name.”
Team sports are shut down across the nation as health experts seek to gain some level of control over the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. There’s no guarantee that Lemieux and his new teammates will be able to report to the Giants’ training camp in late July or take part in any other team activities beforehand. If the NFL does resume this fall, Lemieux will find himself on a team that has struggled lately (only four wins in 2019) but that has acquired some young players that they hope will help reverse team fortunes soon.
To that end, Lemieux has been at an Arizona training facility for offensive linemen ever since the Ducks ended their season with a 28-27 win over Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl.
“These last couple months … we’ve kept working hard but we’ve stayed safe, never training together and doing all the things you should,” he said last week. “I’m healthy and safe.”
Here’s hoping the hardworking hometown boy gets the chance soon to take the next step — into the highest level of the profession, the NFL. And here’s hoping football fans in the Yakima area get the chance to watch him this summer and fall.