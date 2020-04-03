It’s come down to this: Christians are being asked to give up church attendance for Lent.
OK, not literally. But it’s working out that way as places of worship across the Yakima Valley strive to offer spiritual nourishment to their flocks while obeying health officials’ directives banning large gatherings.
“It is the loving thing at this time to remain apart physically while we reach out in other ways to stay connected,” said the Right Rev. Gretchen Rehberg, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Spokane, the administrative body for Yakima-area Episcopal churches.
As Palm Sunday approaches, we support and salute the efforts of those many Valley churches that are finding creative ways to “meet” with their congregants during Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order designed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Livestreaming has proved to be a popular method of connecting pastors and worship leaders with believers, allowing watchers to hear and see song leaders, prayers and messages. “Religious institutions can have, under our order, a certain number of people present at the places of worship to ensure that online, remote services can be afforded to their flocks,” Inslee said during a March 26 coronavirus news briefing.
Holy Family Catholic Church, Stone Church, Central Lutheran Church and Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church are among the many local churches broadcasting services live or posting messages on platforms such as Facebook. For Catholics, an Easter Sunday Mass will be broadcast on KIMA Channel 29 (Channel 51 in Ellensburg) beginning at 4:30 p.m. from St. Paul Cathedral in Yakima.
In addition, apps such as Zoom allow study groups and small-group gatherings to meet face to face online on a regular basis.
A devastating example of how church gatherings can go very wrong happened in early March — before prohibitions on large gatherings — at Mount Vernon Presbyterian Church, about an hour north of Seattle. The area had yet to see any reported cases of COVID-19, so 60 members of the Skagit Valley Chorale met at the church for choir practice.
Singers were offered hand sanitizer at the door. Attendees abstained from handshakes and hugs and attempted to keep distance from one another during practice. Nobody appeared to be ill.
Three weeks later, 45 of the singers had been diagnosed with the virus or were showing symptoms. Two singers have died.
Sadly, despite such examples, not all places of worship have chosen to adhere to stay-at-home orders in place across the country, and we can only shake our heads at spiritual leaders who insist it’s the will of God to pack people into sanctuaries and thus greatly increase risk of exposure, illness and death.
One of the more blatant examples comes from Central, La., where Tony Spell, pastor of Life Tabernacle Church, was holding services as usual as late as Tuesday despite facing misdemeanor charges for disobeying the statewide ban on such gatherings.
A CBS News report noted that hundreds attended the recent service and that many attendees were seen chatting, shaking hands and hugging as they left the building. Several protesters were outside the church, including one holding a sign reading “God don’t like stupid.”
Spell said after the Tuesday service that he has no intention of halting gatherings such as the most recent Sunday service that drew 1,265 people. He earlier had said that the coronavirus is “not a concern” and that “the virus, we believe, is politically motivated.”
Hopefully, religious leaders and other Yakima Valley residents will shut out voices such as Spell’s and listen instead to Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District, who noted recently that it’s a good bet that most if not all of us have already been exposed to the novel coronavirus due to its extremely contagious nature.
The best ways to fight the virus, all health experts agree, are the same ways we’ve been hearing for weeks: wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, isolate yourself if you feel sick. But most of all, keep your distance — a most unpleasant thought as we approach Holy Week, but under the circumstances not an uncharitable one.