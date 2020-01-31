Legislators are being called up to the whiteboard to work on their math as they try to adjust last session’s effort at expanding financial aid at Washington’s public and private colleges and universities.
At issue is the Workforce Education Investment Act, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee in May. The law established the Washington College Grant in place of the State Need Grant and centered on a simple objective: If a student qualifies for financial aid, the student receives financial aid. No longer would thousands of eligible students be turned away every year when the State Need Grant kitty ran out of money.
Beginning next school year, students from families that make less than $50,000 a year qualify for full tuition and fees at public two- or four-year colleges. Students from families with income that doesn’t exceed the statewide median — about $92,000 — can get partial tuition.
Unfortunately, it appears the Washington College Grant is — you guessed it — in danger of running out of money.
The new law, which has captured the attention of education experts across the nation, was expected to raise just shy of $1 billion over four years using a business and occupation tax increase on roughly 20% of the state’s businesses — 82,000 companies that rely on a college-
educated workforce. That includes Seattle behemoths Amazon and Microsoft, which will pay a substantially higher rate than smaller businesses and reportedly are supportive of the plan.
But now, there are doubts about whether the new B&O tax — a regressive tax paid on gross receipts, meaning the tax gets paid even if a business is losing money — will hit the expected revenue mark. One reason for this is that the language of the 96-page bill is confusing, so much so that Mikhail Carpenter, state Department of Revenue spokesman, has said his agency believes it will struggle to collect the tax.
The law, which got its first reading March 26 — just over a month before the session ended — “didn’t have a lot of time for development, either on the policy side or the funding side,” state Sen. Jamie Pederson, D-Seattle, told The Seattle Times recently. In other words, haste lays waste to good intentions.
Another reason for the possible shortfall: Projections released after the bill’s passage suggest that more students than anticipated will be enrolling in four-year schools instead of more economical community colleges such as Yakima Valley College, and that more students than expected will enroll full-time instead of part-time.
The projected yearly shortfall, according to the state Office of Financial Management, could reach the $50 million range by 2023, according to the state Office of Financial Management.
Every Yakima County-area legislator (all of them Republicans) voted no on the bill, HB 2158, as did a handful of Democrats in each chamber. Nevertheless, the legislation is a done deal, and a pair of fixes have been proposed to make the funding more secure. One bill is designed to make the B&O tax easier to collect. Another would redraw the list of businesses that pay the tax; the list would shrink but would focus on companies with higher gross revenues.
Whatever adjustment or adjustments float to the top in Olympia, lawmakers need to take their time and get it right this time. Despite the legislation’s thin margin of passage, statewide financial aid for all eligible students could and should be a boon for Washington-based companies that always seem to be looking for workers with a higher level of education.
And while they’re at it, legislators must rethink their reliance on the regressive and unpopular B&O tax, as well as the supposed need to raise taxes at all. The November general fund-state revenue forecast for 2019-21 projected a roughly $300 million increase over 2017-19 numbers, up 12.3%. The money is there, somewhere.