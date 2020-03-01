In 2012, the Washington State Patrol Toxicology Laboratory had a reported workload of just under 11,000 cases.
In November 2012, voters in Washington approved Initiative 502, which decriminalized, licensed and regulated the production, distribution and recreational use of marijuana. With recreational marijuana legalized and the scourge of opioids growing, the toxicology lab is now being asked to handle approximately 16,000 cases per year, according to the WSP website.
It should come as no surprise that the laboratory staff — largely unchanged over that time frame — can’t keep up. No surprise, either, that there are serious negative ramifications.
Should we be surprised that it’s taking so long to fix such a profound problem?
The lab needs more people and better facilities. It needs them soon. Now. Yesterday. The State Patrol is asking the Legislature for help. Lawmakers need to respond, quickly and decisively.
The lab handles drug and alcohol testing for coroners, medical examiners, prosecutors, the state Liquor and Cannabis Board and other law enforcement agencies from across the state. Staffing at the Seattle facility has not increased anywhere near enough over the past few years to keep up with the higher workload. As a result, untested samples and unfinished reports are backed up to an embarrassing level.
According to a June news article, a manager at the lab noted that tests were usually turned around within three weeks prior to 2017, when the backlog became noticeable. Today, it’s not unusual for test results to take three to six months. The goal, the lab manager said, is to get back to the 30-day range.
Meanwhile, prosecutors across the state are waiting to file charges. Defendants are waiting for test results that might exonerate them. Coroners are waiting to file death certificates. Families are waiting for answers. In instances when information cannot wait, test samples are being sent to private labs, which produces results more quickly but can just as quickly eat away at a public agency’s budget.
State Patrol spokesman Chris Loftis told the Herald-Republic for a recent news story that his agency is asking the Legislature — which is deep into the 2020 supplemental budgeting process — for an additional $5 million to be earmarked for more lab workers and improvements to the facility.
Some points to ponder:
- Marijuana isn’t going anywhere; neither are opioids, sadly. One can logically conclude that the toxicology lab workload won’t be decreasing any time soon.
- There is no indication that the laboratory staff is incompetent or complacent. Regarding the backlog, they must be as unhappy as the rest of us. They’re simply being asked to do too much.
- February’s state revenue forecast, issued less than two weeks ago, showed a projected increase of more than $600 million in tax revenues when compared with the November forecast.
- The state’s Budget Stabilization Account — better known as the “rainy day fund” — is projected to be somewhere around $2.5 billion by the end of the 2019-21 biennium. That’s billion, with a b.
- Divide $5 million into $2.5 billion. Answer: 0.002%. Divide $5 million into $52.4 billion, the amount of the two-year state budget that was passed last spring. Answer: less than 0.0001%.
For an issue that has such a profound effect on so many thousands of cases and people across Washington year after year, $5 million is reasonable and most certainly doable. For the sake of police, coroners, medical examiners, victims and their families and, yes, suspects — all who are being told to wait and wait some more — the Legislature needs to pony up and grant the State Patrol’s budget request. We’ve all waited long enough.