The 2020 legislative session began in fairly normal fashion, perhaps with a bit more fiscal optimism than usual. By the time the 60-day session had come to a close last week, however, lawmakers were smack in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, faced with budget decisions directly related to COVID-19 and trying to predict the totality of its fallout.
As January’s and February’s favorable state revenue forecast morphed into the almost daily virus updates of March, legislators had to rethink and reprioritize — daily, in some cases. By the time the supplemental state operating budget was OK’d on March 12, several line items had been rethought and/or reduced — a testimony to the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis as money tends to burn holes in the pockets of Democrats in Olympia.
Countless questions about the future cannot be answered now, including whether the $200 million from the state’s reserve funds lawmakers have set aside to fight COVID-19 will be enough. Their own doubts are exemplified when comparing the final budget numbers of March 12 to the day before, when the original budget reveal showed $100 million dedicated to the coronavirus fight. Second-guessing themselves, lawmakers doubled the amount overnight, setting aside $175 million for public health issues and $25 million for a virus-related jobless fund.
COVID-19 issues aside, the session did offer a bright spot or two as well as some continued disappointments.
- The transportation budget, with a high level of approval from both sides of the aisle, was described as “a little bit of budget magic” by Sen. Steve Hobbs, chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee. The Lake Stevens Democrat and his ranking member, Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima, were facing serious fallout from the passage of I-976, the $30 car-tabs initiative that promises to take a big chunk away from transportation funding.
Operating under the assumption that I-976 will survive a legal challenge, Hobbs, King and crew put together a $10.4 billion budget that relies largely on money that sits unspent in existing budgets — a luxury they won’t have next session, they admit. The 2020 budget avoids significant cutbacks to transit issues and highway projects and hopefully will restart several projects that were placed on hold by Gov. Jay Inslee after the November passage of I-976 — a King priority.
“Particularly with what we’re seeing now, it’s going to be important that those jobs be there,” King said in reference to the potential economic fallout of COVID-19.
- Astria Toppenish Hospital will get a badly needed $2.4 million allocation starting in July. Besides boosting the struggling hospital’s financial outlook for one year, it will buy time for local lawmakers in both chambers to push for legislation that would permanently increase Medicaid reimbursement rates for Astria Toppenish and other small, rural hospitals. King and Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, had proposed bills in the 2020 session, to no avail.
The 63-bed Toppenish hospital is not considered a critical access hospital, which means it receives a lower rate of Medicaid funding despite having what Astria Health official Eric Jenson calls the highest Medicaid population in Washington.
Two west-side hospitals received similar budget allocations.
- Homelessness and housing were across-the-aisle hot topics, and that is reflected in the budget: $160 million in additional funding, much of which will be made available as grants to local governments for more shelter beds. The budget also addresses expanded access to affordable housing. In addition, lawmakers passed a bill that addresses tenant protections and one that allows county councils to raise the sales tax to fund affordable housing.
Homelessness is a growing issue in Yakima and other Valley communities, and we urge quick action in seeking their share of grant money.
- On the darker side of bipartisanship, once again efforts to rid Olympia of gimmicky placeholder “title-only bills” fell short. Republicans introduced three bills that would have banned or at least set new limits on bills that get introduced despite containing no content of note. None received a committee hearing.
These bills are designed to sit on the shelves until a late-session need arises — thus circumventing the constitutional requirement that all bills be introduced at least 10 days before adjournment. They also confirm the opaque nature of a number of state lawmakers who don’t want members of the public catching too many glimpses of public records.
Both parties tend to use title-only bills when in power, so naturally it was the Republicans leading the corralling efforts this session. However, both parties need to change their attitudes and actions and join forces to put a stop to these bills for the sake of government transparency.