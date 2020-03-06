It’s easy to recount the tragic narrative of Kayce McDermed and agree that what happened to her must never happen to anybody again, ever.
It’s not so easy to grasp just how and why it happened in the first place, especially when warning bells were sounding — chiming at first, perhaps, but pealing as Kayce’s time ran out. Her life ended in an avalanche of gross neglect — from her guardian, other caregivers, her caseworker and every state agency that bore any responsibility for the well-being of this innocent girl who deserved so much more. All must be held accountable.
Born with a rare genetic disorder, Kayce was quadriplegic, autistic, blind and tube-fed. Sixteen years old when she died in May 2016, Kayce was 100 percent reliant on others. Her story was told in a March 1 article by Herald-Republic reporter Phil Ferolito, the details and allegations of which were pieced together through interviews, court documents and previous news articles.
Her legal guardian, Darlina Ann Chilson, was a licensed caregiver who was also a friend of Kayce’s biological mother. Accused of ignoring and starving Kayce, the caregiver is facing trial next month in Yakima County Superior Court on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter. According to a doctor specializing in the treatment of patients who are neglected, Kayce’s case is the most severe he’d seen in almost 45 years.
Yes, this story has much to do with Chilson, who has pleaded not guilty and will soon have her day in court. But it’s just as much about how those warning bells began months before Kayce’s death — perhaps quietly at first before the crescendo — and how so many others who bore responsibility to help a helpless girl tuned them out, at least partially.
Besides Chilson, Kayce had a registered nurse assigned to oversee the caregiver, an assigned doctor and a caseworker. The nurse was required to make quarterly visits to Kayce’s home. A special education teacher with the East Valley School District and an occupational therapist from Educational Service District 105 were expected to have weekly sessions with Kayce.
Eventually, however, Chilson began shutting them all out — canceling home visits and ignoring phone calls.
The nurse visited the home in January and March 2015 and again in September 2015 after Chilson and Kayce had moved into a new home. She reported issues but wasn’t overly alarmed. Several other attempts to schedule home visits were ignored by Chilson.
The East Valley teacher made her last scheduled home visit to Kayce in May 2014, at which time Chilson began to ignore her phone calls as well. The teacher made a surprise visit in October 2014 and was able to see Kayce and Chilson — Kayce appeared to be OK, at least superficially — but no further home visits are reported. In September 2015 she went to the home and found that Chilson and Kayce had moved.
Kayce’s state caseworker told a Yakima County sheriff’s investigator that Chilson had told him she was feeling overwhelmed in November 2015 and that he offered to have Kayce placed in respite care for a while. Chilson said no.
Warning bells all. Months went by in which Kayce was kept hidden. Time was running out.
Soon, Kayce was dead. In March 2016, Chilson took her to a Yakima hospital. Kayce had a severe respiratory infection and deep bedsores. She weighed 45 pounds. Parts of her body were rotting away because of pressure ulceration. She was transferred to Seattle Children’s hospital, where she died in early May.
Beyond Chilson, some of the blame for Kayce’s neglect and death has been officially levied. It’s uncertain whether the nurse reported her problems with Chilson to any authorities, but the state Department of Health suspended her license for eight months, indicating that she could have ordered more frequent visits and had the power to remove Chilson as Kayce’s caregiver.
As far as Kayce’s schooling, the official explanation from the school district is that there was no reason to report on Kayce because no one from the district had witnessed any signs of neglect or abuse. This makes sense in a twisted sort of way: Of course they didn’t witness neglect or abuse — after all, they weren’t allowed to see her.
As for the caseworker, he told the sheriff’s investigator that cases similar to Kayce’s will be handled differently — “So this kind of stuff won’t happen anymore.”
Yes, this “kind of stuff” must never happen again. But we ask again: How did it happen in the first place? Are we to understand that there is no protocol for when a caregiver for any special-needs child — let alone one who is 100 percent reliant on others — continuously denies access to the child, cancels appointments and ignores phone calls? Assuming there is protocol, are we to understand that the actions and lack of actions by Kayce’s secondary caregivers fell within acceptable levels?
If it has not already done so, the state Department of Children, Youth & Families, which oversees programs for developmentally disabled children, must thoroughly investigate the life, decline and death of Kayce McDermed and either establish or buttress stringent, no-nonsense guidelines for anyone and everyone along the caregiver chain — guidelines that cannot possibly be misinterpreted or shrugged off. Not following up in the wake of such suspicious behavior cannot be tolerated.
Let’s not ignore the warning bells next time — so there won’t be a next time.