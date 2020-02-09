All we really need to know … maybe it’s learned in kindergarten, like the book says. Wouldn’t that be great?
Yet for many kids, those simple, square building blocks with letters, numbers and colors strewn across the floor of their kindergarten classroom do not come together to form a cornerstone of their educational experience as they should.
Kindergarten instead can be the first step in a series of struggles that cast a shadow on a child’s journey of formal education, a harbinger of failures to come. And those struggles far too often begin the moment a child enters the kindergarten classroom — or before.
What can be done?
Transitional kindergarten, for one thing — a relatively young program with a positive track record, so much so that it’s now endorsed by the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and is spreading across the state. Four districts across the Yakima Valley have transitional programs in place, and several others have programs in the planning stages. We courage every other local district to take a serious look.
Transitional kindergarten programs take advantage of ambiguous language in Washington state law, allowing school districts to open more state-funded kindergarten slots to those who need it most: younger kids who lack access to early learning opportunities.
With transitional kindergarten, a child might spend, say, 60 weeks in kindergarten instead of the traditional 40 weeks, which greatly increases the chances of being ready for first grade and beyond.
For example, for years educators have viewed third-grade reading and math proficiency as a good indicator of a student’s chances of graduating from high school — or possibly dropping out. And OSPI data indicate that kindergarten readiness — measuring social-emotional, physical, language, cognitive, literacy and math development — is strongly tied to third-grade proficiency.
In other words, for many children, their success in high school begins before kindergarten.
By all accounts, the program is working well for students, academically and socially. Besides classroom success, schools are reporting fewer cases of students needing counseling, special education or discipline down the road — things that can quickly eat into a school district budget. It’s a program that meets youngsters where they are — not where the school world says or thinks they should be.
It’s a program that’s tailor-made for the Yakima Valley.
According to recent data from OSPI, just over half of children statewide — 51.5% — were considered ready for kindergarten when they began school in the fall. Across the Valley, that number is much lower in all but one school district. For instance, about 25% of Yakima School District students have demonstrated kindergarten readiness over the past several years.
Look for those numbers to increase over the next few years. Yakima is now one of four Valley districts with transitional K in place, having launched its program in the fall, the same as Mabton.
East Valley and West Valley programs are in their third year. In West Valley — the lone Valley district with K-readiness numbers that exceed the statewide average at more than 60% — transitional kindergarten is part of the district’s Pre-K Initiative, which began nine years ago with the goal of improving early learning across the district.
Budgets, teachers and classroom space are things that districts must bear in mind as they consider their own transitional K programs. It’s a big step — and it’s something different, which always gives pause. But early indications are quite positive, and school officials need to give every consideration to making this change.
Every student should leave kindergarten with that rock-solid cornerstone of education in place.