The reopening of Astria Regional Medical Center cannot happen soon enough.
As bankruptcy Judge Whitman L. Holt said Tuesday, “This is an easy call.” With good fortune and solid execution, the recently shuttered hospital should be operational in a matter of weeks and take its place on the front lines as the insidious COVID-19 wages its horrific war against the people of Washington and across the globe.
The state Department of Health, other state officials and Astria Health leadership did the right thing in pursuing and negotiating the six-month lease that will reopen Regional as a state-operated entity, likely as a care facility for an expected influx of COVID-19 patients from Central and Eastern Washington.
There are many unanswered questions and details to be worked out before the final version gets the OK from Holt, the judge overseeing Astria Health’s proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Washington. And Holt has clearly indicated that he intends to give the all-clear as quickly as he can. In that light, it’s imperative that the major creditors for Astria Health give quick approval to the final lease.
Two major questions that also need addressing quickly: What agency will run the hospital, and who will work there?
When Astria Health suddenly closed Regional in January after months of assurances that the company’s financial health was improving, it was the end result of a pattern of confusion, misdirection and overall lack of transparency from the parent company that dates back to the formation of Regional Health — later rebranded as Astria Health — in 2017. Officials involved in the negotiations have said that the state would run any operation at Regional and that Astria Health would not have any involvement in patient care, serving only as landlord. This is for the best, as Astria Health needs to focus its energy on its current facilities and its eventual emergence from bankruptcy.
Whether the reopened Regional operates directly under the Department of Health or another agency, the state must serve its own interests and those of its citizens by making sure the facility is used wisely and efficiently and by providing heightened oversight and transparency.
Under the transparency tab, that would include an explanation behind the $1.5 million per-month figure that the state has agreed to pay Astria Health on its six-month lease, which expires at the end of September. Astria Health spokeswoman Ashleigh Oswalt told the Herald-Republic on Wednesday that Astria arrived at the $1.5 million rate after examining similar recent transactions involving hospital leases in the U.S. Factors included Regional’s bed capacity and all the available equipment already in place for the lessee. When compared with other similar transactions, Oswalt noted, Astria Health believes the $1.5 million per-month figure represents a low-end, discounted rate for the state.
As to the health care professionals and other support personnel who will serve Regional’s new patients, we wholeheartedly support the quick rehiring of qualified former Astria Regional employees. No doubt many Regional employees who suddenly lost their jobs in January have moved on, perhaps finding other work in the Valley or leaving the area altogether. But for those who are available and willing to return to Regional, it just makes sense to take advantage of their veteran presence — for the sake of patients and the incoming hospital administrators.
Finally, a couple of musings regarding the future — Regional’s future and ours. According to plans, the state’s takeover of the Yakima hospital is temporary. It’s difficult to imagine the stakeholders in this transaction — bankruptcy court included — would object should the need arise to extend the lease. But is it too much to hope that no such need will arise? Can we hope that by then there’s clear light at the end of the tunnel, that the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed, that our understanding of the deadly, mysterious virus has expanded and that more tools — such as rapid progress toward a reliable vaccine — are at hand?
There was widespread shock, sadness and anger when Astria Regional shut down in January. There might not be champagne and cake if it shuts down again at the end of September, but … isn’t a shutdown what we would want?
Yakima and the surrounding area would obviously be better off with the return of a second full-service hospital, but not at this price. It’s much too early to speculate as to whether this iteration of Regional could lead to its permanent return. But one can dream.