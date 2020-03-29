There are plenty of pageants that might seem exploitive and empty of meaning — little more than gratuitous displays of physical beauty.
Then there are the “Mr.” pageants — dedicated to community service, worthy causes and fun.
Each winter and spring, dozens of senior boys at Yakima Valley high schools seize their opportunity to display their talents, volunteer, raise money and make a difference through the various “Mr.” pageants. Several such events were held this winter before schools were shuttered as part of the statewide stay-at-home strategy invoked to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The pageants are in conjunction with Virginia Mason Memorial hospital’s Memorial Foundation YouthWorks Council, which aims to promote philanthropy and volunteerism among local youths. Student involvement goes beyond the night of the pageant itself; participants take part in fundraising events for programs such as Children’s Miracle Network and spend hours volunteering. Typically, each high school pageant raises thousands of dollars for foundation efforts such as the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and Children’s Village, which provides more than 30 services to children with special health care needs and their families.
Anabelle Kollman, a reporter for the Herald-Republic’s Unleashed program for teen journalists and a student at Eisenhower High School, reported that at least five local “Mr.” events — Mr. West Valley, Mr. Davis, Mr. Naches, Mr. Teen Wapato and Mr. Ike — were held this year before the coronavirus shutdown. The pageants involved “energetic dances, entertaining talents and touching stories,” she wrote in a story published March 22.
Alas, Mr. Highland, Mr. East Valley, Mr. Sunnyside and the multi-school Mr. Capitol have been postponed or canceled, much to the disappointment of all involved, she wrote. Their futures are uncertain.
These events can be eye-opening growth experiences for the youths who take part — not just the boys vying for the crowns, many of whom must crawl out from their own personal comfort zones, but for student organizers and supporters as they work hard to raise funds and get to know some truly special kids through their volunteer efforts.
Even though the remaining pageants are on hold, the good news is that there’s no time limit to fundraising for these worthy causes.
“There are all sorts of things we can do to work with the schools,” Erin Black, CEO of Memorial Foundation, told Kollman. “There is no time frame for the youth to continue to raise money.”
Just where all does that money go? The Memorial Foundation website describes its YouthWorks Council program as follows: “This program enhances school unity and fosters community involvement. Since all funds raised stay local, students see the positive effects of their efforts right here in the Yakima Valley. Funds raised are allocated by the students to the neonatal intensive care unit, Children’s Village, maternal health services and health outreach programs for Valley children.”
Yes, it’s too late to attend one of the “Mr.” pageants this year, and there’s every chance that the postponed events won’t be rescheduled. But these hard-working high school students deserve support, as do the worthy causes at the Memorial Foundation. Donating is as easy as going to https://www.memfound.org and clicking the Make a Donation tab. We highly recommend support for these causes.
And next year, check with your local high school and mark its “Mr.” pageant on your calendar. You’ll have fun.