There’s been so much negative news recently from the health care industry statewide and within the Yakima Valley, it would … well, it would fill an empty hospital.
Between the COVID-19 outbreak, the sudden closure of Astria Regional Medical Center in January, and the continuing financial struggles and staff reductions at Astria Health, Regional’s parent company, many Valley residents with new or ongoing health care needs have every right to be concerned.
That’s why we are greatly encouraged by a pair of recent Herald-Republic stories offering health-related rays of sunshine to penetrate the gloomy, germ-
infested fog of negativity.
The first report involves word that a local medical residency program that had lost three positions has regained those slots.
A March 2 story shared the news that Central Washington Family Medicine’s next three-year residency class, which begins in June, will have a full roster of 10 new medical residents. The program had shrunk to seven new residents for the 2019-20 academic year as fallout from Astria’s financial troubles. But the remaining Yakima hospital, Virginia Mason Memorial, has agreed to seek federal funding and will help cover the cost for three additional residents in addition to the three it already sponsors.
It’s a savvy strategic move by Virginia Mason Memorial, which is well aware of the connections young doctors tend to build with the communities in which they spend their residencies — and equally aware of the fact that when it comes to health care providers, the Yakima Valley is chronically underserved.
“In sponsoring three additional residencies, Virginia Mason Memorial is investing in health care in this community,” CEO Carole Peet told the Herald-Republic. “Residents often remain where they serve their residencies, and the residency program is an important tool in recruiting and retaining providers to care for our community.”
Virginia Mason Memorial has had to stretch itself over the past several weeks as it adjusts to being the only hospital in Yakima. Officials there deserve much credit for helping restore the residency program to its previous level. Residents serve at Memorial and its clinics as well as at Central Washington Family Medicine clinics in Yakima and Ellensburg, so the hospital and its patients will directly benefit in the short term. And folks across the Valley are likely to benefit for years to come.
Two days later came word that a statewide four-year rural nursing program was launching and that the Yakima Valley was likely to see more providers as a result.
The program is a result of a
$4.7 million grant from the Premera Blue Cross insurance provider to the University of Washington School of Nursing. The grant established the Rural Nursing Health Initiative, the goal of which is to place 20 advanced practice registered nurse students in rural clinical settings each year to help grow rural health care services. The program will focus on nurse practitioners and nurse midwives.
Ann Hirsch, associate dean of academic affairs at the UW School of Nursing, said Central Washington and Yakima would likely be one of the program’s favorite sites due to strong connections with Yakima; perhaps as many as one-third of placements will go to Central Washington, she said.
Once again, one of the primary aims is retention.
“We know that students who learn in rural settings are much more likely to return to that community when they graduate,” Premera CEO and President Jeff Roe told a UW News reporter. “With the growing disparity between urban and rural health care access, it is critical we invest in sustainable solutions that close that gap.”
Another goal, of course, is better care. A Premera news release detailing the program referred to a National Rural Health Association study from 2017 revealing what’s obvious to most Valley residents: Rural communities have less access to primary care and preventative care — and less of a chance surviving major health events like strokes or heart attacks.
We appreciate this investment from Premera and the UW, as well as Virginia Mason Memorial. Their efforts will increase the number of capable young health care providers in the Yakima Valley — and, hopefully, most of those young providers will like it here.