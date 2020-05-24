For a few short days, this was in the cards:
“Welcome to When Pigs Fly Barbecue and Microbrew Tasting Room. Our special tonight is Bacon-Wrapped Pulled Pork Sliders. Party of five? No problem. We just need your names and phone numbers, please. Yes, for all five of you. Sorry, but that’s the rule. Would you like to sit in the bar while we disinfect your table?”
There’s an acceptable amount of privacy that we voluntarily — if not grudgingly — surrender when we seek certain services. We fill out long forms for visits to the doctor or dentist, and shorter versions when getting our car fixed, or perhaps when we rent power equipment. We get it. Sometimes folks need to know who we are.
Sometimes they don’t need to know — under normal circumstances. But the COVID-19 pandemic is anything but normal, and sides have been forming regarding just how much liberty and privacy the public is expected to set aside in the name of health and safety. Are stay-at-home edicts government overreach? Perhaps they weren’t six weeks ago, but what about today?
Did our governor really tell us that we would have to offer up our contact information — in the name of health and safety — just to be seated in our favorite restaurant?
Yep, he sure did. For a while. Until the uproar and the subsequent Emily Litella moment: “Never mind.”
Gov. Jay Inslee had announced May 11 that restaurants would have to “create a daily log of customers and maintain that daily log for 30 days, including telephone/email contact information, and time in.” In doing so, patrons would be available for contact tracing should another customer or employee be found to have the coronavirus.
It sort of made sense. It sounded like he meant well. Remember, it’s all in the name of health and safety.
However, concerns were quickly and loudly voiced. The ACLU suggested a risk to our “fundamental rights to privacy and association.” Restaurateurs — facing serious economic damage already and eager to get back to work — wondered what would happen if customers refused to give their contact details or otherwise made a fuss.
Four days later, Inslee was “clarifying” the guidance. A statement from his office said that customer contact information would not be required but that restaurants would be asked to maintain a list of diners who volunteered their information.
“We are asking visitors to voluntarily provide contact information in case of COVID-19 exposure. We only need information for one person per household. If we learn you may have been exposed to COVID-19 during your visit, the information will only be shared with public health officials,” the news release said, adding that information would not be used for sales or marketing and would be destroyed after 30 days.
That’s better.
The threat of coronavirus infection remains very real, particularly in hard-hit Yakima County. In that light, it makes sense that we take common-sense steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Every step we take toward relaxing the shutdown involves risk. And while there are those who are more willing than others to accept risk, it cannot be repeated enough: This virus is hungry, nasty and sneaky, and we are taking precautions not just for ourselves but for our community, particularly those who are most vulnerable.
Was the original restaurant guidance an overreach? We won’t argue with those who say yes.
Is the new guidance — asking for one diner per household to volunteer their contact information — reasonable and prudent? In this day and age, under these circumstances, the answer is a big yes, and we thus encourage our readers to cooperate when restaurants reopen. God forbid the necessity of contact tracing, but it might save the life of someone you love.
Now, please pass the dessert list.