The back-and-forth finger-pointing the past several days regarding what is and isn’t happening on our state’s farms and in our food processing plants is definitely troubling and possibly counterproductive, to put it mildly.
- A new set of rules and guidelines for the ag industry — issued Thursday by the Department of Labor & Industries — provides specific, mandatory direction on how growers and processing plants must provide for and protect their workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic. So notes an advocate for growers, who added that growers have been working closely with farm worker advocates to develop the guidelines.
- On the same day, two farmworker unions filed suit against L&I and the state Department of Health. The suit wants tougher rules and immediate oversight in order to protect its clientele.
- Ag workers needed the new L&I guidelines weeks ago, says one farmworker advocate. The lawsuit was filed because concerns were not being addressed, says the president of one of the plaintiff unions.
- The suit is part of farmworker labor groups’ efforts to “drive a wedge” between farmers and their employees, says the president of a farm advocacy group.
- Gov. Jay Inslee’s office had been working with employer and worker groups to find the best solutions and had asked for more time in hopes of avoiding the lawsuit, to no avail.
Meanwhile, the news broke Friday that no fewer than 70 agriculture and fruit workers in Yakima County have tested positive for COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by a new coronavirus that easily spreads from person to person.
This is a disease that has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and killed more than 146,000 as of Saturday, according to World Health Organization tracking. Closer to home, Yakima County has 759 confirmed cases through Friday afternoon and a death toll of 34, according to the Yakima Health District.
Within the ever-changing landscape of COVID-19 and its effects on our neighbors, our families and ourselves, our fears and frustrations at home and in the workplace are justified. But it’s safe to assume that nobody wants sick workers or a shuttered fruit packing plant. To that end, proactive enforcement of the new L&I regulations and any that might follow via litigation will be crucial.
There’s nothing new about labor vs. management disagreements, but this particular debate has added significance for two major reasons: the role that agriculture plays in the Yakima Valley, and the ever-changing landscape and breadth of knowledge — or, in some cases, lack of knowledge — regarding COVID-19.
Knowing that at least 70 local ag workers have tested positive, one might agree with the farm worker advocates who say the new, more stringent rules were overdue. News stories have offered anecdotal evidence that not every farm or plant was following basic health and safety guidelines and that not every worker was taking social-distancing practices seriously. From the beginning, all sides needed to proceed by erring on the side of an abundance of caution and safety.
The latest guidance from L&I will help. Guidelines include:
- Providing portable hand-washing stations in the fields and requiring workers to wash their hands frequently.
- Staggering tasks and work shifts so workers don’t crowd together.
- Eliminating unnecessary tasks and organizing work to allow for 6 feet between employees, or providing two-way radios for workers to communicate with each other.
- Allowing more flexible breaks so workers have time to wash hands.
- Posting signs or posters in multiple languages about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of the coronavirus and how to prevent its spread.
- Marking 6-foot increments on the ground to ensure social distancing or extending production lines so people can work farther apart.
- Limiting the number of warehouse visitors and the time they spend in the facilities.
The debate won’t end anytime soon as to whether these rules are timely and/or specific enough. What’s done is done, however, and as we go forward, these points deserve consideration:
- To call the agriculture industry “essential” to the Valley is a gross understatement; it doesn’t begin to cover its importance not just here but across the nation and around the world. This will not change. It cannot change.
- Agriculture is one industry in which dominoes, once they begin to fall, could create an entirely new crisis. It’s frightening to envision empty or near-empty produce aisles in our grocery stores. An agricultural workforce ravaged by disease affects not only the workers and their families but would threaten to shut down orchards, farms and packing plants. A compromised agriculture workforce benefits no one and harms everyone.
- The key to keep those dominoes upright is enforcement. The practice of largely complaint-driven reaction to violations cannot be sustained in the era of COVID-19. L&I and other agencies need feet on the ground — lots of feet, quite possibly more than they have at the moment. The state needs to find a way to make that happen.
In the end, each worker, employer and government agency must to do all they can, out of decency, necessity and common sense, to protect the health and safety of all while ensuring that essential services can continue operating. To do less on everybody’s part is to invite danger, disaster — and hunger.