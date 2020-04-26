Before the statewide coronavirus pandemic crisis devolves any further into a political football, two extremely significant points need to be abundantly clear.
- Gov. Jay Inslee is correct in the way he’s developed and implemented his strategies for the health and well-being of Washingtonians. Those strategies are driven by the best data and medical information available and must remain so.
“We can’t make decisions based on arbitrary dates; we have to make it based on real data,” he said Friday as he announced a plan allowing certain construction projects to resume. “It would be way too dangerous, and all of our data shows that if we did this today, this virus would return with a vengeance.”
- Our state’s Republican legislators are correct when they call for full disclosure of the target metrics that the Governor’s Office says must be met before any other business-closure orders will be relaxed or lifted.
“Knowing the standards will allow the people of Washington to act accordingly,” GOP leaders wrote in their recent Legislative Republicans’ Safe Economic Restart Plan, a suggested road map for increasing economic activity, particularly for small businesses.
There’s no reason for these two talking points to be mutually exclusive. Inslee has wisely pointed to the need for data and science to dictate how and when the state will reopen. However, simply put, he’d be doing himself, his staff and statewide leadership from both political parties a favor by being less vague and more transparent about just what data his office is looking at.
During a televised address Tuesday, Inslee presented his own road map for reopening parts of the state’s economy, expressing optimism that, based on data trends, select elective surgeries, outdoor recreation and certain construction projects could soon resume. During a news conference Wednesday, he said he was expecting a batch of new data Thursday and was hopeful that recent positive trends might continue. Indeed, on Friday he made his announcement regarding construction. Certain jobs can resume, he said, as long as strict social distancing protocols are in place.
This is good news for thousands of construction workers and for the families and businesses who’ve been eagerly waiting for their projects to get finished. But why, exactly, are we stopping with construction? What did the data say? What was the Governor’s Office and health officials looking for, and what metrics were reached?
Are there different metrics for, say, fishing, hiking and other outdoor recreation activities, or auto dealerships or hair stylists? If so, what are those metrics? “We’ve got all kinds of data,” Inslee said Friday, suggesting that he would share the data soon.
The reopening of construction came with a list of regulations that must be followed at each job site, addressing such things as the use of masks and gloves, social distancing, sanitation and stricter supervision. Builders’ reactions Friday were a mix of relief and confusion. One Thurston County builder, unsure of how to handle the new rule of having a COVID-19 supervisor on job sites of more than seven people, said he’ll simply make sure that he never has more than seven people on any job at a time.
Are similar regulations already waiting in the wings for when clothing retailers or restaurant dining rooms reopen?
Maybe. We don’t know. And that makes it a point of contention for Republican leaders and all others who have legitimate concerns about the survival of countless businesses and the number of jobless people across Washington.
In Inslee’s defense, the Republican leadership did not reach out to his office before publishing its 16-point plan April 18. During a phone interview with the Herald-Republic editorial board and two members of the newsroom, Inslee further pointed out that Republicans are not suggesting he abandon his overall strategy.
“We just can’t give up this ship right now, and I don’t think most of the Republican legislators are urging that, nor are they themselves giving us clarity,” he said. “I haven’t had a single Republican legislator, at least in the leadership, say that we ought to eliminate this strategy and just quit this effort on a given date.”
Regarding Inslee, we look forward to more news out of his office in the days ahead — specific news, including targets, goals, objectives, numbers. Dates would be nice where applicable.
Regarding Republican leadership, we agree that a lack of transparency is an issue. Also, their economic restart plan offers some ideas worth discussion, particularly regarding an ease on small businesses’ tax burdens in the coming months. But we remind them that so far, at least, our statewide strategies to combat the coronavirus appear to be working and, to our knowledge, the governor has not abandoned Olympia to seek refuge in an underground lair.