Since the retirement of Dick Zais in 2011, the position of Yakima city manager has changed hands eight times.
Now, after months of acting, interim and interim assistant city managers coupled with strong mayor what-ifs, the process of finding and hiring the next full-time city manager has begun
The City Council has authorized the city’s Human Resources Department to get started on a traditional competitive recruitment process — this despite strong feelings by some on the council that Alex Meyerhoff, interim city manager since Nov. 8, has been doing the job well enough to deserve consideration as a permanent hire.
Councilman Brad Hill asked for the competitive recruitment process. Meyerhoff is doing a good job for Yakima, but the city deserves a longer list of viable candidates, he said at the April 7 council meeting.
“Alex is a strong candidate, and we know Alex, but the competitive process needs to take place,” Hill said. “I just think it’s good governance, and I can’t think of a good reason not to have that process.”
“Alex has done a good job, and I would encourage him to apply,” said Councilwoman Holly Cousens.
The city has been without a permanent city manager since Cliff Moore left the post Aug. 20 to become director of Washington State University Extension in Jefferson County. The council decided at the time to seek an interim manager and, once that position was filled, search for Moore’s permanent replacement.
Obviously, a lot has happened since August, including efforts to convert the city from a council-manager style of government to a so-called strong mayor format — which, if successful, would have eliminated the position of city manager. Then there’s the COVID-19 pandemic and the extraordinary pressures placed on city, county and state officials to keep people safe and healthy.
All stressful things considered, the permanent hiring of Meyerhoff without a recruitment process might have been viewed as an attractive and expedient option. But the council made the right call and did so for the right reasons. It’s good governance, as Hill noted, to seek the best possible candidate via an in-depth, nationwide search.
The decision was not without dissension. Hill, Cousens, Soneya Lund and Eliana Macias voted for the competitive process. Kay Funk and Mayor Patricia Byers sought further talks in executive session before going forth, and they ultimately voted against moving forward with the recruiting process. Councilman Jason White was absent. Funk specifically cited contractual issues that might have led to a disconnect between the council and previous city managers.
Whatever the councilmembers’ concerns, this process affects every resident of Yakima and needs to be transparent going forward. That, too, would be good governance.
There is no doubt that people with strong credentials shied away from the earlier application process based on its interim tag and on potential job insecurity based on the strong mayor movement. But with the strong mayor efforts seemingly in abeyance, now is the opportunity — again — to recruit from among the best. We, too, welcome Meyerhoff’s participation in that process; with more than 30 years in city government positions, he offers a strong resume. But the process needs to go forth. The residents of Yakima deserve no less.