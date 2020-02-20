After 40 years at six newspapers in three Western states, Bruce Drysdale took over the Yakima Herald-Republic and YakimaHerald.com's editorial and opinion sections in early 2020.
The role is a big change from his duties as news editor, which he'd been performing since October 2015 when he came to Yakima from The News Tribune of Tacoma.
Bruce said his biggest goal in his new position is to try to make people think about the issues and at least be aware of the positions of others. He said he promises not to deliberately antagonize you (unless there's a good reason).