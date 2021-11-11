As the deadline approaches for final state redistricting proposals, Yakima is at the center of the conversation as the commission negotiates the creation of a majority Latino district for our region. This is a long overdue step toward fairness and equity after years of exclusion.
I was born and raised in the Lower Yakima Valley. To this day, I am proud to call Wapato my home, a city rich in culture and diversity. My family immigrated here from Mexico for the promise of work and a better life. Like the majority our underserved community, I grew up working in agriculture to earn enough to pay for college. Having this perspective motivated me to graduate from Central Washington University with a major in social services.
Eight years ago, I started my career as a community organizer with Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho, hoping to make a positive change working to empower the people of this community at a grassroots level. I was hopeful to work in an area where the Latino population makes up almost half of Yakima County and one-third of its citizen voting age population. However, it quickly became evident that our communities’ elected officials did not reflect the majority of the people they serve. To say that working in the political field within the Yakima Valley is a difficult would be an understatement. Fair representation should not be a partisan issue, yet most of the Latino community feels as if our vote does not count.
While canvassing our neighbors we have heard over and over that no elected officials or candidates had ever taken the time to visit their neighborhood before. Even worse was seeing our community taking time off work and sometimes several days to make the trip to Olympia only to be sent away by our representatives, many of who refused to ever agree to an appointment at all or even make time for an appointment over the phone. This was especially frustrating when we were advocating for the Washington State Voting Rights Act that was designed to help ensure that every voter has an equal opportunity to elect the candidate of their choice and empower communities to fix the widespread problem of voter exclusion in local elections.
We are too used to not being heard.
This is why redistricting matters. Too often, there’s abuse in this process. In Yakima we know all too well about “gerrymandering” — a way of distorting representative democracy by allowing officials to select their voters rather than voters to elect their officials. When done for purposes of racial discrimination or to ensure the dominance of one political party, gerrymandering runs counter to equal voting rights and now violates state law.
This community cannot afford to wait another 10 years for proper representation. We deserve a map that will prioritize people over politicians, and protect and honor the voting power of communities of color. We deserve a fair chance to elect officials that look like us and know about the issues we go through. The Washington State Redistricting Commission must create a legislative district for Yakima County that encompasses a majority population made up of Latino citizens of voting age and keep communities of color and Tribes together across our state and especially in Yakima County. Not only is this what is right, but it is required by law. The Voting Rights Act mandates that the Commission draw a majority-Latino district in Yakima as a result of the large Latino growth in the region in the past decade.
Anything less will be history repeating itself.
We can’t continue conversations about us without us. The time for change is now.