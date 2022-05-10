The state of Washington is critical to both the national defense of our nation and the technical dominance of the United States. But our regional and national leadership in defense and technology can change over time if policymakers in Congress don’t make the correct decisions for our future.

China and Russia in particular are working hard to supplant America’s technological preeminence and overtake us in pioneering the transformative technologies of tomorrow.

Currently, Congress is addressing technological and trade issues directly impacting our ability to sustain our leadership in all areas of technology.

Senate Bill 1260 recently passed the Senate and is being considered in the House. SB 1260 regulates U.S. technology and communications, foreign relations and national security, domestic manufacturing, education, trade, and other matters. Additionally, a far-reaching technology anti-trust bill, SB 225, would regulate interconnected devices, interoperability and privacy issues.

Events in Ukraine demonstrate the critical importance technology continues to have in the security and military preparedness of our region and the United States. The partnership between our tech companies and national defense has never been more important.

In Ukraine, American tech platforms are proving essential for combatting Russian misinformation. As the Kremlin downplays the war, Ukrainians are taking to social media to broadcast the truth in real time.

As security forces are hardening our cyber defenses against Russia, American companies are investing billions of dollars in the race to gain the upper hand against China in the strategic technologies that will determine the future — including artificial intelligence, 5G, quantum computing, extended reality and the Internet of Things (IoT). Many of these are considered “dual use” technologies, with commercial and military applications.

China heavily subsidies its “national champion” companies, and under its military-civilian fusion program, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) forces its companies to share any technology breakthroughs with its military, and then uses these technologies to restrict freedoms and censor speech.

American intelligence sources have been compiling data to assess the cyber threat. Our national security forces quantified the threat we are facing when the U.S. Office of National Intelligence released its Annual Threat Assessment of the U.S. Intelligence Community (ATA).

The assessment points out that the “United States and its allies will face an increasingly complex and interconnected global security environment marked by the growing specter of great power competition and conflict.”

Despite the high stakes in democracy’s battle against authoritarianism, some in Congress are pushing harmful legislation that would damage our tech industry, especially America’s largest, most innovative companies. Promoted in the name of anti-trust, these bills would restrict the types of products certain companies can develop, dictate how they can compete, prevent them from acquiring cutting-edge technologies and require them to share data with China and other authoritarian corporate competitors. One study estimated that the immediate cost of these bills would be approximately $300 billion, siphoning enormous amounts of capital away from future innovation.

A better path is to support American innovation, not undermine it. Congress must change course or America will risk becoming dependent on authoritarian regimes due to their dominance in technology.

In our state, including Eastern Washington, the home-grown technology industry is a prime driver of innovation, economic opportunity and employment. Technology occupations are consistently rank among the top for people seeking employment opportunities.

America is in a tough battle for global tech leadership as well as protecting and fortifying democracy. More and more, technological advancement equates to geopolitical power. Efforts to push anti-innovation legislation that is rushed and short-sighted could undo America’s global leadership in technology, endanger our national security, and hand China, Russia and other authoritarian regimes a geopolitical advantage. Federal lawmakers need to support our home state technology companies and support policies that reaffirm American technological dominance when considering policies before Congress.