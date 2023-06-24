FILE - Fans in the Michigan Stadium student section cheer during an NCAA college football game against UNLV in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015. After statewide bans on affirmative action in states from California to Florida, colleges have tried a range of strategies to achieve a diverse student body – giving greater preference to low-income families and admitting top students from communities across their states. But after years of experimentation, some states requiring race-neutral policies have seen drops in Black and Hispanic enrollments.