Much political debate has ensued in the past decade about how criminals ought to be treated and reformed. Arguments about whether laws should be stricter or more lenient, and whether criminals should face longer or shorter sentences have rippled through both sides of the political spectrum.

It’s a hot topic, especially in more progressive states such as California, where long-standing laws against recreational drug use are being uprooted.

There is, however, a lesser-known debate continuing in the judicial system over how adolescent offenders should be dealt with.

Last month, I had the pleasure of conducting a series of interviews with Steven Driscoll, a manager of the Juvenile Detention Center in Yakima County.

Driscoll, one of just 20 people in the state who do what he does, and a specialist in child psychopathology, has worked for the state for the past 26 years. He’s been through the ropes of political controversy and is a keen observer of how the system has changed over the past two decades.

When I asked him about the changes he’s seen, Driscoll explained that the old approach of treating minors like adults has shifted to more therapeutic methods that are tailored to better fit individual needs.

“The system was much more ‘punitive’ and more aligned with adult corrections in the late ’90s, early 2000s,” he explained.

“Major shift in philosophy has occurred for about the last 10 years. More emphasis on rehabilitative and therapeutic measures as opposed to punitive thinking are the new thoughts. An emphasis on not over-criminalizing behavior (i.e., not charging out every time for youth with minor offenses, etc., and more diversion opportunities) has also begun,” Driscoll said.

This change in mindset has created a discrepancy over what the states wish to enforce and the many heads of jails who’ve followed the traditional, austere way of penal actions.

Some would say it is simply a product of the times. Adolescents are having far more mental health issues (or awareness of them) and environmental problems today than they did in the 20th century.

This in itself is a cause for concern, and it brings up the question of whether treating those with disorders in the same way as adult criminals is healthy or worthwhile.

“Instead of trying to make every youth fit into ‘the system,’ the new approach is to evolve the system individually and to focus on meeting individual needs,” Driscoll told me.

He went on to say that while this is extremely valuable, the leniency could also result in gang increases and more crimes. Minor offenders might become bolder, assuming they will be punished lightly if they’re caught.

“There is a big push to eliminate the juvenile court system and make it a state (Department of Children, Youth and Families/Department of Social and Human Services) issue and not a criminal or court matter, and usually from people that have little to no clue on how we operate,” Driscoll said.

“Laws get enacted without clear understanding of what we are trying to do, oftentimes restricting our tools and available responses. I think juvenile detention centers are absolutely necessary and we don’t get the recognition for our efforts across all detention centers in Washington due to the ‘stigma’ of being loosely associated with law enforcement and ‘corrections’ in general,” he added.

Driscoll made it clear that regardless of the old versus new approaches, he believes the system takes good care of every child and that each comes out of the system better in one way or another, no matter how small.

Though the dichotomy is pronounced in this age of great divisiveness, perhaps compromises are possible.

Surely there must be truth to both sides. No judge or court would argue that individual needs shouldn’t be considered, while also keeping in mind that a juvenile has still broken the law and must be punished in some form.

Perhaps the people, working side by side with the courts and politicians, can come to an understanding that both perspectives are important. The criminal system cannot be wholly tailored to each individual, but not every child should be treated the same — especially not as adults.

“I would confidently say that the 20 or so detention managers in Washington state are making real and meaningful changes in how we provide opportunities for positive change without the support and aid of legislators,” Driscoll said. “Not that they are unimportant, but because we know it is the right thing to do and we are attempting to keep our communities safer.”