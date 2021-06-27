Advocates for congressional term limits have an easy target: representatives and senators so easily reelected that they can elevate their own and their donors’ interests above those of voters. Adding to this worry over real or perceived self-interest, with or without actual corruption, is concern about long-serving elected leaders’ reduced capacities to govern as they age.
But the advocates — whether good-government reformers, conservative originalists, thoughtful independents, or combinations of the three — keep missing the bull’s eye. And they miss by a decade or more. They anchor their proposals with a two-term limit in the Senate, which they should consider doubling if they want positive governing change.
Such short limits would fail to fix the problem and cause serious additional harm.
First, limiting congressional tenure to a dozen years would shift governing and policy expertise outside the institution; further empowering lobbyists and special interests would serve neither representational nor national interests. Second, such short tenures, combined with periodic partisan rotation of institutional control, would weaken the legislative branch and diminish its ability to check the executive branch.
So where does the real tenure problem lie? With the long-serving veterans who choose not to leave. Their extended service constrains the institution’s succession pathways and, more frequently than anyone likes to acknowledge, produces less skilled governance. Limits of four Senate terms would address both challenges.
Today, 7 percent of senators have reached the three-decade threshold and the average age of all senators is over 64.
What’s wrong with such long tenures and the senators’ correspondingly advanced ages? First, less-than-capable leadership does become more common. Recall your reaction to seeing eight-term Sen. Patrick Leahy preside over the second Trump impeachment trial, or the contributions of now seven-term Sen. Charles Grassley or six-termer Diane Feinstein during the Judiciary Committee’s last two confirmation hearings for Supreme Court justices. Second, our more senior members of Congress can be a bit out of touch; think of their questions about Facebook’s operation during Mark Zuckerberg’s testimony in 2018.
Third, and perhaps most importantly, such senior senators block the ascension of three- and four-term colleagues who are fully capable of leading the body. A two-term limit in the Senate would only penalize the now ready, able, and too-long waiting senators who have no path through the logjam at the top.
The challenge in the House is similar, where Reps. Nancy Pelosi (serving her 18th term), Steny Hoyer (his 20th) and James Clyburn (15th) have sat atop the Democratic leadership for nearly two decades (since 2003).
Hence my call for term limits of more than two decades’ service, e.g., four terms in the Senate and 10 to 12 in the House.
Our core electoral structure is eroding and, like your favorite underappreciated bridge or critical pipe, needs repair if not replacement. Vetting and debating longer term limits would get us one step closer to addressing this foundational issue.