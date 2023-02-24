If you told me a year ago that the Russian army would be performing as incompetently in Ukraine as it is today, I would have responded with a sarcastic chuckle. And yet, 12 months into Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II, this is precisely what has occurred.
The Ukrainians have made mincemeat of the Russians, evident in last year’s successful counteroffensives south of Kharkiv and in Kherson. The United Kingdom Defense Ministry estimates that as many as 60,000 Russian troops have been killed, more than four times what the Soviet Army lost during its decadeslong misadventure in Afghanistan.
The war in Ukraine, which reaches its one-year mark today, has surprised in more ways than one. Two in particular stand out.
First and foremost, we’ve learned that Russian President Vladimir Putin isn’t some superhuman with unbounded leadership qualities or an unlimited capacity to throw his opponents off-kilter. This has become blazingly clear over the past 12 months, but it wasn’t always so obvious. Before he plunged Russia into a war of choice, Putin was as much vilified in the West as he was envied for his ability to keep rivals in check, exploit situations as and enhance Russia’s power. Longtime Russia experts in Washington warned U.S. policymakers not to underestimate Putin’s craftiness, while senior lawmakers at the time talked him up as a man who was “running circles” around the United States with the niftiness and patience of the judo master Putin claims to be.
This narrative, however, has totally fallen apart over the past year. Putin isn’t some grand chess master without fault, but rather a mortal who isn’t immune from exhibiting poor judgment and making terrible decisions. In the lead-up to the war, for instance, Putin failed to question his strong biases about the stiffness of Ukrainian resolve, grossly underestimated the fighting capacity of the enemy and grossly overestimated what the Russian military could do.
Whether due to his isolation, stubbornness or delusions of grandeur, Putin has placed the country he loves so much in an extremely difficult position. The Russian army is heavily strained, with undisciplined, demoralized, inexperienced troops being used as cannon fodder to crawl a few yards ahead — if they advance at all. The Russian economy, powered by gas and oil sales, is increasingly cut off from Europe, its main cash cow since the Soviet days. Perhaps as many as 1 million Russians have fled the country, either in principled opposition to the war or to escape fighting in it. Some of Russia’s most highly educated, who would ordinarily become productive members of Russian society, no longer see a reason to stay.
To be fair, Russia still has time to turn the war around. The Russian army still has a lot of men in reserve, is churning out munitions 24 hours a day, and possesses an air force even U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin admits is largely intact.
But the idea of “Putin the grand strategist” is over.
The other surprise, albeit more to Russia’s advantage, is how the international community as a whole has responded to the war. At the outset, there was a strong assumption that Russia would not only be castigated for its aggression but also turned into a pariah. To some extent, this has happened — at least in the West.
The Europe-Russia trade relationship is dwindling, most notably on energy: The European Union’s imports of Russian natural gas have declined from more than 40% before the war to near single digits today. The Russians are under the strongest sanctions regime in modern history, with nations that have large economies such as the U.S., those in the EU, Australia, Japan and South Korea all participating. Diplomatically, Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council last April, and Russian airlines can’t even fly over European airspace.
Yet the West doesn’t make up the entire planet. Developing, middle-tier and rising powers in the Global South want to keep themselves at arm’s length from the war and don’t want to choose sides one way or the other. This is less a reflection of Putin’s international support than it is a desire to maintain productive relationships with as many major powers as possible.
It’s quite clear from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statements that he would have preferred the war didn’t happen in the first place. Moral scruples aside, India’s economic relations with Moscow have deepened as a result.
Latin American governments, meantime, are more interested in an immediate cease-fire, however unrealistic that is, than following the U.S. playbook.
The war’s first year has defied predictions. We will soon find out whether the second year will be as dizzying for the prognosticators.