Income taxes are unconstitutional in Washington state.
The tax-and-spenders have tried 10 times over the past 100 years to change that part of the state constitution, but Washington voters — the ones who decide these things — said no. Then they said no again. And again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. Again. And again.
The message seems obvious: We don’t want an income tax. The liberals’ response: OK, then we won’t call it an income tax.
Last April, the majority party in the Legislature passed a 7% tax on income from long-term capital gains, effective Jan. 1, 2022. This latest scheme lacks any serious attempt at conforming to the state constitution, aside from a rhetorical trick. Proponents are calling it an excise tax on the sale of an asset. But the truth is it’s a tax on the personal gain from the sale of an asset — otherwise known as an income tax.
That’s not just my opinion. That’s how other tax jurisdictions, including the federal government, see it.
The problem for proponents is that the state constitution requires that taxes on income be uniform and no greater than 1%. Rather than amend the constitution — which is difficult, by design — they chose semantics in the hopes no one notices.
Well, people noticed. The tax is being challenged in court and could soon be struck down.
Voters are also paying attention. Seven months after the ink was dry on the law, 61% of voters said it should be repealed — a fact that should surprise no one.
I stand with Washingtonians who oppose new taxes on income. That’s why I proposed House Bill 1912 this year. The measure would repeal the new capital gains income tax. Plain and simple.
It would be bad enough if this new income tax were allowed to stand despite voter disapproval and its clear unconstitutionality, but it is worse than that: It is unnecessary.
State lawmakers entered this year with a four-year operating budget surplus projected to be $8.8 billion — in addition to $2.2 billion in reserves and $1.2 billion in unspent federal stimulus funds. We should not be burdening Washingtonians with more taxes, particularly at a time when many of them are struggling with the high cost of living and inflation.
I have a deeper concern about this new tax. While its proponents say it targets super-wealthy people, we all know it will grow into a tax on all forms of income that working families will have to pay.
With a massive budget surplus and a clear mandate from Washingtonians, now is the time to undo last year’s mistake. Let’s pass House Bill 1912 to repeal this unpopular, unconstitutional and unnecessary tax.